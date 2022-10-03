Bruno Mars Thunder Valley Concert: Tickets, presale, where to buy, dates, and other details

American singer-songwriter Bruno Mars has been announced to headline the opening night of Thunder Valley Casino's new center called The Venue on February 18, 2023. The casino in Lincoln announced the news on Saturday, October 1, during the last concert at its outdoor amphitheater.

The new center will accommodate 4,500 people and will feature musical acts, comedy, sports, and conferences, among other events.

Dawn Clayton, general manager of Thunder Valley, said in a statement,

“For over 18 years, Thunder Valley has prided itself on providing award-winning entertainment, services, and accommodations, and opening The Venue is the pinnacle of our commitment to our guests.”

He further added, noting:

“The Venue at Thunder Valley allows us to expand our entertainment footprint in a big way as we continue to position ourselves as the industry leader in Northern California.”

The same venue will feature Eagles and Santana concerts on February 17 and 19 respectively.

Bruno Mars Thunder Valley Concert Tickets

Tickets for Bruno Mars Thunder Valley Concert will go on sale on Friday, October 7 at 10 am PST on Thunder Valley Resort's official website. Thunder Reward Members will be able to purchase tickets to his concert via pre-sale starting Thursday, October 6 at 10 am.

In a press statement, Gene Whitehouse, chairman of the United Auburn Indian Community, said,

“Our new innovative entertainment venue is unlike anything in this region, and the United Auburn Indian Community is thrilled to see Thunder Valley remain as Northern California’s premier entertainment destination. With the opening of The Venue, we will now be able to host events inside year-round, and we look forward to continuing to present big-name performers.”

Bruno Mars to perform in Australia and Japan

The Locked Out Of Heaven singer is slated to perform at the Allianz Stadium in Australia on October 14 and 15 for its re-opening.

The artist’s website reads:

“Add a little 24K Magic to your life and celebrate the re-opening of world class entertainment venue Allianz Stadium with global superstar Bruno Mars Live on Friday 14th and Saturday 15th October.”

It continues,

“Grab your tickets Thursday 11th August at 1pm AEST and experience one of the best live shows in the world - with Bruno Mars showcasing all his hits over two incredible nights.”

The singer will then head to Japan where he will perform at the Kyocera Dome in Osaka on October 22 and 23. He will also perform at the Tokyo Dome on October 26 and 27.

The It Will Rain singer is also scheduled to perform on December 30 and 31 at the Dolby Live at park MGM in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Mars recently joined hands with American rapper and musician Anderson. Paak to form a musical duo. The duo, known as Silk Sonic, have worked on various hit numbers including Leave the Door Open, Smokin out the Window and Skate.

In November 2021, they released their debut album An Evening with Silk Sonic. Their debut single, Leave the Door Open, spent 18 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 in the top ten and two non-consecutive weeks at the top spot. It later won four Grammy Awards, including Record of the Year and Song of the Year.

