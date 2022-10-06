"He's a narcissist": Married at First Sight fans slam Miguel for fighting with Lindy at a couples retreat

Episode 14 of Married at First Sight Season 15 was titled No Hug for You and featured the couples going on a retreat just days before the decision day. Miguel had planned a special prom party for Lindy since she did not attend one in high school, but things quickly got ugly for the couple.

Miguel refused to click Lindy’s picture claiming that he was not her personal photographer. When Lindy tried to calm him down by saying that she was just kidding, Miguel felt frustrated by Lindy’s anger. He did not want Lindy to lie to her, claiming she was kidding when she was clearly upset by the whole situation. He also did not like it when she asked the producers to take her photo.

They also fought the next day on a carriage ride when Lindy could not pay attention to Miguel's poem. Lindy confessed that she felt that Miguel nitpicked her personality. Miguel saw Lindy crying and said that it was just a blow-up. He also asked Lindy to lose on purpose in a dodgeball match when she was in the competing team.

Married at First Sight fans were disappointed by Miguel's behavior and called him out for not caring about Lindy's feelings. They hoped that Lindy would divorce him on decision day.

Married at First Sight fans call out Miguel for playing games with Lindy

Married at First Sight fans took to Twitter to slam Miguel for allegedly playing mind games with Lindy and being overdramatic in small fights. They also felt it was weird that Miguel wanted Lindy to let him win the dodgeball game.

More details about Lindy and Miguel's fight on Married at First Sight

Lindy and Miguel won the title of 'Most Likely to Stay Married' and became the prom king and queen tonight, but the couple did not have a good time on the retreat. Lindy and Miguel fought over Lindy not paying attention to Miguel as she was distracted by farm animals. Lindy felt that Miguel noticed her personality traits too much and cried because of the same.

The couple also reached the dinner party late as the other couple wondered why they took so long on their carriage ride. Miguel and Lindy later argued over Miguel wanting Lindy to take her side when she was clearly a part of the competing team.

Lindy felt that she could never do anything right with Miguel. She claimed that she was not having a blow-up as Miguel himself refused to talk to her to sort things out.

What happened on Married at First Sight tonight?

Tonight on Married at First Sight, the couples went on a retreat together just days before decision day. Krysten apologized to her husband for snapping at her, and Mitch admitted that he could have handled the ‘looks’ conversation a little differently.

The episode description reads,

"The wives and husbands embark on a couples retreat, where one wife is treated to her very first prom; while there's laughter, dancing, and the promise of s*x for some, there are dramatic outbursts and tears for others."

Mitch told Krysten that she was beautiful and appreciated her kind words. At the prom party, Alexis was titled Life of the Party and Justin was given the Most Emotional title. Mitch won the Most Likely to Save the Planet title and Lindy received the title of Drama Queen.

Krysten dressed as Mitch to lighten Lindy and Miguel's mood. Everyone, including Mitch, enjoyed the show.

Married at First Sight airs every Wednesday on Lifetime at 8 pm ET.

