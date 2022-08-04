"I think Mitch should’ve waited to tell Krysten after the honeymoon": Married at First Sight fans are shocked after Mitch announces he is not attracted to his wife

On tonight's episode of Married at First Sight, Mitch called his brother Matty to discuss a rather personal problem. He revealed that while everything in his marriage was perfect on paper, he was not feeling a physical spark with his wife and worried that he wasn't really attracted to her. His brother recommended that Matty stick to his vow of never lying to his wife and told him to have a conversation with her about the same.

Krysten had previously complained about things not moving as fast as she wanted in her relationship and joked about the pinky process being their version of a kiss. She also mentioned that she was sexually frustrated with him.

Mitch eventually talked to her about the lack of a physical attraction. Krysten took the news well but said that she was confused and blindsided. The couple decided to give it more time. Kysten decided against convincing him of how good a catch she was as she could easily set herself up to get hurt.

Married at First Sight fans felt it was incredibly rude of Mitch to talk to his wife about this on national television, especially during their honeymoon.

sandiego #MarriedAtFirstSight I think Mitch should’ve waited to tell Krysten after the honeymoon. Now she’s going to be sad for the rest of the trip most likely 🙁 #MAFS sandiego #MAFS I think Mitch should’ve waited to tell Krysten after the honeymoon. Now she’s going to be sad for the rest of the trip most likely 🙁#MAFSsandiego #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight

Married at First Sight fans slam Mitch for his "honesty" during his honeymoon

Married at First Sight fans took to Twitter to express their frustration after watching Mitch tell his wife that he was not attracted to her. Fans also praised Krysten for her composure during the ordeal and said that they could never have handled the situation with the same amount of grace.

NG @thehithatsticks #MarriedAtFirstSight I actually appreciate Mitch telling her about his lack of physical attraction so early BUT…let a man tell me he ain’t attracted to me on National TV? I’M OUT IM GONE. DIVORCE, ANNULMENT. BYE! #MAFS #MAFS SanDiego I actually appreciate Mitch telling her about his lack of physical attraction so early BUT…let a man tell me he ain’t attracted to me on National TV? I’M OUT IM GONE. DIVORCE, ANNULMENT. BYE! #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSSanDiego

#MAFSsandiego I would’ve cried because what the hell !!! You mean!!! I would’ve cried because what the hell !!! You mean!!! #MAFSsandiego

marie @m_sarr will be me if a man tells me he’s not attracted to me

sandiego I couldn’t be on #MAFS bc thiswill be me if a man tells me he’s not attracted to me #MAFS sandiego #MarriedAtFirstSight I couldn’t be on #MAFS bc this 👇will be me if a man tells me he’s not attracted to me #MAFSsandiego #MarriedAtFirstSight https://t.co/5cMO3MDGeM

Hmmm Mitch are we looking at the same woman? Because Krysten is fucking gorgeous 🥰 Hmmm Mitch are we looking at the same woman? Because Krysten is fucking gorgeous 🥰 #MAFSSanDiego @MAFSLifetime Hmmm Mitch are we looking at the same woman? Because Krysten is fucking gorgeous 🥰 #MAFSSanDiego https://t.co/YTtSpezmle

Big Dom 🧩 @domib_ #Marriedatfirstsight Mitch .. please don’t break Krysten heart. My good sis can’t take it after her fiancé cheated on her before the wedding smh #MAFSsandiego Mitch .. please don’t break Krysten heart. My good sis can’t take it after her fiancé cheated on her before the wedding smh #MAFSsandiego #Marriedatfirstsight https://t.co/41Y8bjpL4g

A recap of Married at First Sight Episode 4

Last week on Married at First Sight, the partners met each other’s families before setting off for their honeymoon. Mitch’s family warned Krysten about him being very straightforward and truthful. He told viewers in a confessional that things were awkward between the couple as he could not to force a connection with his wife.

Before heading off on their honeymoon, Krysten appeared to be excited. However, Mitch was more concerned about cleaning up some trash on their floor that he believed could harm the environment. Lindy and Miguel cuddled on their wedding night. Miguel saw Lindy’s anxiousness over not being able to find her pajamas and considered it a "Magenta" flag. He was also concerned that Lindy was talking too much.

Lindy’s brother questioned Miguel about his religious beliefs. He asked personal questions about Miguel having a sexual relationship with his sister without knowing her too well. He was also doubtful of Miguel because he was previously single at the age of 35.

Lindy spoke to Miguel’s sister about her student debt. However, she seemed to be more concerned about Lindy’s astrological sign not being compatible with Miguel's.

Alexis told the other couples that Justin had chosen to remain celibate for the past year and a half. The couple also shared that they matched on Hinge before the experiment started.

Morgan and Binh finally got married in a beautiful wedding ceremony. Binh apologized to Morgan for cutting short their honeymoon and offered to take her on another honeymoon soon. Stacia and Nate took a shower together and shared stories about being bullied in school for being mixed-race.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 8:00 pm ET.

