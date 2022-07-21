Why are Married at First Sight fans hating on Mitch in Season 15 Episode 3?

Tonight on Married at First Sight, Krysten and Mitch got married after Krysten's father agreed to walk her down the aisle. While both of the couple's vows were beautiful and incorporated their mutual love for the beach, fans felt that Mitch was not very happy after seeing his bride and was more excited to meet his mother-in-law.

Fans also felt that Mitch was short-tempered as he rudely asked everyone to tie his bow tie and was very angry when no one came to help him. Eventually, one girl helped him with the issue. Even in the previous episode, he was upset about his looks and screamed at his hairdresser, expressing his disappointment.

Married at First Sight fans also felt Krysten was much more excited about the wedding than Mitch. She commented on how pretty his mother looked and how handsome Mitch was, but Mitch did not praise her. While Krysten felt instantly attracted to him, Mitch told his relatives that he was not instantly attracted to her.

Fans hoped that it was just the nervousness talking and that Mitch would be able to develop a bond with Krysten in the future.

Married at First Sight fans do not like Mitch because he is short-tempered

Tonight on Married at First Sight, Mitch and Krysten got married to each other. Fans were shocked to see how uninterested Mitch was in Krysten and how rudely he behaved with his hairdresser.

His friends called him Groomzilla, and fans agreed with them. They were concerned about Krysten, who was very sweet to him and had already faced many relationship issues with her ex.

Kiki Jasimine @kiki_jasimine #MAFS I wanted to say this last week but I can finally say it, Mitch is a Mitch but switch the M to a B! I understand you are nervous HOWEVER you were doing too much! But I just feel bad Krysten, she doesn’t to be hurt again. #MarriedAtFirstSight SanDiego #MAFS I wanted to say this last week but I can finally say it, Mitch is a Mitch but switch the M to a B! I understand you are nervous HOWEVER you were doing too much! But I just feel bad Krysten, she doesn’t to be hurt again. #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFSSanDiego #MAFS https://t.co/G5Ygb09w3R

MzNea @Mz_Nea13

#MAFS

Mitch is working my nerves and we're only 5 mins into the show. #MAFS SanDiegoMitch is working my nerves and we're only 5 mins into the show. #MAFSSanDiego#MAFS Mitch is working my nerves and we're only 5 mins into the show. https://t.co/JeFD1OMjDf

Gino’s Sandals @Kimmnng #marriedatfirstsight #mafs #MAFSsandiego I want the best for Krysten and I know it’s early, but I just don’t think Mitch is it I want the best for Krysten and I know it’s early, but I just don’t think Mitch is it😩#marriedatfirstsight #mafs #MAFSsandiego

A recap of Married at First Sight Season 15 Episode 2

Last week on Married at First Sight, Stacia and Nate got married. The experts felt they were the perfect match because both were entrepreneurs and wanted to build a legacy. Stacia hoped that her husband did not have any over-expectations from his wife because she did not want to change herself. However, it was later discovered that Nate wanted his wife to be understanding.

Both of them gifted each other the same thing, a polaroid camera. Stacia's mother calmed her down as she got nervous before walking down the aisle.

Lindy and Miguel also married each other. Before the wedding, Lindy was getting nervous because her father was not a part of the wedding. She confessed that she would have a hard time in the marriage because of her religious upbringing.

Morgan and Binh's wedding was postponed because Binh got coronavirus. Morgan feared that Bihn might have gotten cold feet before the wedding and was lying about having COVID.

Krysten revealed to her father that she was getting married to a stranger just hours before the event. He was shocked after hearing the news and tried to warn her about marrying a stranger. She asked him to walk her down the aisle, but he said,

"I don't know."

Married at First Sight airs every Wednesday on Lifetime at 8 pm ET. Fans can watch the show on the network's website one day after each episode has premiered on TV.

