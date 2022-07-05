Married at First Sight Season 15 cast: Meet the couples from Lifetime reality series

Lifetime is back with its Critic's Choice Award-winning hit series, Married at First Sight. Season 15 of the show will air on July 6 at 8/7c with a 3-hour long episode on the Lifetime network. The show will film the “singles from San Diego.”

Experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson will return in the new season to guide five couples. Producer, relationship advisor, and writer DeVon Franklin and renowned psychotherapist Dr. Pia Holec will also join Season 15 of Married at First Sight for the first time.

Cast of Married at First Sight Season 15

The new season of the reality show promises a lot of romance, fight, and drama as “the love, stakes and suspense are at an all-time high on this season of Married at First Sight." The new couples who will be on the show are:

1) Lindy and Miguel

Lindy and Miguel to get married on Married at First Sight (Image via Lifetime)

Doctor of physical therapy Lindy is looking for a committed relationship to start a fresh chapter with her man. She has been engaged before but things ended on a sour note before the couple could get married.

After staying single for two years, Linda is now on the show to meet her man. Miguel, a scientist by profession, on the other hand, had been in a couple of relationships before joining the show.

2) Alexis and Justin

Alexis and Justin to star in Married at First Sight (Image via Lifetime)

A logistics specialist, Alexis was proposed to three times before she was cast on Married at First Sight, but now she is ready for a lifetime of commitment and is aware that the process might require making a few compromises.

Meanwhile, Justin, a digital marketing specialist, is looking for a woman who will appreciate him wholeheartedly. With the experts on the show, he will try to be the best husband possible.

3) Stacia and Nate

Stacia and Nate to appear on Married at First Sight (Image via Lifetime)

Stacia, 37-years-old accountant, is sure that Married at First Sight is her only chance to get married and have the family she dreamt of. She is unconventional, so this experimental show was a right fit for her.

A successful day trader in the stock market Nate, 34, believes that meeting an exceptional wife is “intentional high-risk, high reward” which is why he has left the job to the experts to find him a potential match. Both Stacia and Nate have been raised by single parents.

4) Morgan and Binh

Morgan and Binh to get hitched on Married at First Sight (Image via Lifetime)

Now that the 27-years-old registered nurse Morgan from Bakersfield, California is all settled in her life and is clear about what she wants, she is ready to get hitched with a man who ticks her list.

Even Binh, 29, who is an engineer and first-generation Asian American after his parents fled Vietnam, is looking for a lifetime of committed relationships and firmly believes that Married at First Sight will help him with that. He is looking for a love similar to his parents who also fell in love at first sight.

5) Krysten and Mitch

Krysten and Mitch hope to be together forever in Married at First Sight (Image via Lifetime)

Sales rep Krysten, 32, almost got married after getting engaged, but things did not work out after which she struggled to find a real connection with anyone.

The 41-year-old environmental policy advocate Mitch has not been a big fan of long-term relationships in the past, but now he believes that being Married at First Sight might be the only chance to change his thoughts.

Tune in on Wednesday on Lifetime to watch “couple’s emotional journey as they go from wedding to honeymoon, to early nesting and navigating the daily struggles that come with a new marriage” and find out which couple will stay married at the end and who will get divorced at the end of the show.

