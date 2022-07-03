When does I love a Mama's Boy Season 3 Episode 3 air? New couple Leyna and Ethan to appear on the show

After a dramatic high voltage episode, I Love a Mama's Boy is back this week. The reality TV show will air episode 3 of Season 3 on July 3 on TLC at 10 pm ET. Fans can also watch the episode on Philo and FuboTV.

I Love a Mama's Boy features mother-son duos who are way too involved in each other's daily lives, much to the inconvenience of their partners. Season 3 of the show features:

Ethan and Esther

Roberto and Nancy

Tre and Lorenda

Matt and Kelly

Shekeb and Laila

What to expect from I Love a Mama's Boy Season 3 Episode 3?

This week on I Love a Mama’s Boy, fans will be introduced to a new couple, Leyna and Ethan, on the show. Ethan and his mother Esther will be seen rehearsing for a special mother-son dance, telling the choreographer,

"We want it to be romantic, s**ual, sensual, everything."

The choreographer, Jose, was confused by the remark and said,

"I think he might have been joking, but I think he might not be joking too."

As shown in a promo clip, the two prepare for a dance performance on Sexual Healing and at one point he even hits his mother’s b**t. Leyna tells the audience,

"I did know he was very close to his mother."

But she later confesses to being jealous of their relationship and says,

"The flirting really does bother me."

She feels that their bond is weird and that no other partner has ever had to face this issue with their significant other. She also tells viewers that her fiancé does not tell her that she looks s**y at times, but he does tell his mother that she looks s**y when she wears a swimsuit.

In the trailer for I Love a Mama's Boy, Ethan calls his mother "s**y" and "hot mom." He even says,

"She will be naked and she'll be walking me right down the aisle."

The episode description reads,

"Leyna fights to hold her own while visiting a rehearsal dinner space. Brittany has her first sleepover at Matt's, and Kelly makes it more than memorable. Shekeb confesses to Emily about having lunch with Yussra. Abbey tells Lorenda to back off."

Roberto will struggle to keep his mother and wife happy. An argument is expected to happen between Lorenda and Abbey, where Abbey will tell Lorenda to back off from her life.

Laila and Emily will confront each other after Shekeb confesses about going on a lunch date with Yussra. Kelly will be seen meeting Brittany for the first time. She will also have her first sleepover at Matt’s place.

What happened on I Love a Mama's Boy last week?

Last week on I Love a Mama’s Boy, Tre surprised his mother on her birthday by taking her out for dinner, which falls on the same day as valentine’s day. Abbey wanted to come along for dinner but he was afraid to ask his mother the same and left Abbey at home.

Shekeb went on a lunch date with Yussra, who had no idea that he was still dating Emily. Roberto could not prepare for a big fight after his mother’s comment on Kimberly. He asked his wife for a paternity test for her daughter, which made her angry.

I Love a Mama's Boy airs every Sunday on TLC at 10 pm ET.

