I Love a Mama's Boy Season 3 cast list: Meet 3 new mother-son pairs

I Love a Mama's Boy is back with a third season, premiering on June 19. The series will follow its previous format and will follow the relationship of "spoiled, coddled and spoon-fed" men with their partners as they deal with their "overbearing" mothers.

Season three of I Love a Mama's Boy will have three new couples and two couples returning after the previous seasons of the show. The new mother-son duos are:

Ethan and Esther

Roberto and Nancy

Tre and Lorenda

The mother-son duos returning to the show are:

Matt and Kelly

Shekeb and Laila

About the new mother-son duos of I Love a Mama’s Boy

Ethan and Esther

This mother-son duo share a rather awkward relationship. Ethan calls his mother "sexy" and a "hot mom" in the trailer of I love a Mama's Boy. He can be seen shopping with his mother and tries to impress Esther in a dress by saying,

"You are s**y."

In a confessional, Ethan says,

"She will be naked and she'll be walking me right down the aisle."

Esther then politely refuses Ethan’s statement.

Roberto and Nancy

Roberto calls his mother Nancy a “crazy mom.” He is already married to Christi and has two children with her. Nancy can be seen tying Roberto’s shoes in the trailer of I love a Mama's Boy and says,

"They tell me cut the umbilical cord."

Christi comments on her husband's relationship with her mother-in-law and says,

"You should have just married your mom."

In the promo, Nancy comments on how one of Roberto's children does not look like him and asks him to get a DNA test done to confirm paternity. Roberto, shocked by this behavior, says,

"This is the lowest.. the lowest I have ever seen take at her."

He then said that both his kids look like him and is distressed by the comment right before a big match.

Tre and Lorenda

Tre’s mother Lorenda lives in Tre’s and Abbey’s backyard. Tre is a warehouse worker while Abbey works in a local boutique.

In a preview, Lorenda can be seen getting up early in the morning and going into her son’s home to make him pancakes before work. She says,

"I just do things a mother does."

Lorenda confesses that she cleans his house, runs errands for him and even pays his bills. She called Tre the "apple of my eyes" in I love a Mama's boy trailer. When asked if Abbey is a good enough partner for Tre, Lorenda avoids the question and then says,

"Its just something missing."

Tre’s partner Abbey believes that Lorenda will always be tre’s number one and says,

"If she doesn’t back off, we have to end it."

About the returning mother-son duo of I love a Mama's boy

TLC Network @TLC Tune in SUNDAY at 10/9c for the season premiere of Matt's breakup brought him and his mom closer than ever!Tune in SUNDAY at 10/9c for the season premiere of #ILoveAMamasBoy Matt's breakup brought him and his mom closer than ever!❤️ Tune in SUNDAY at 10/9c for the season premiere of #ILoveAMamasBoy. https://t.co/ue0SLUAhcS

Matt and Kelly

After Kim broke up with Matt in Season 2, Matt will feature on Season 3 of I love a Mama's Boy with his new lover Brittany, a 25-year-old dental assistant. In a promo, fans can see him dealing with the break-up with the help of his mother, who he calls his complete support system. He says,

"We had been dating for four years and had been engaged for nearly a year. In retrospect, I don’t think we were a good fit. She’s not as accepting of my mother as I am."

Shekeb and Laila

Also returning on I Love a Mama’s Boy are Shekeb and his girlfriend of three years, Emily. Shekeb’s mother Laila is set to find another match for his son and says in the trailer,

"I want a Shekeb with a girl that I’m going to choose."

In a teaser, Emily confesses that she forced Shekeb to move out of his mother’s house but Laila begs him not to leave and says,

"He belongs to me."

I love a Mama's Boy premieres on June 19, 2022 on TLC at 10 pm ET.

