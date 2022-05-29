Is Jeffree Star killing his yaks? YouTuber confesses to selling ground meat 

Jeffree Star is selling yak meat. The YouTuber bought a massive ranch after moving to Wyoming last year, and he has over 120 yaks on his ranch property.
People believed that the animals were Star's pets, and so when the beauty mogul with a vegan beauty brand posted pictures of yak meat on his social media account, people were left shocked.
Jeffree Star has started a yak meat business
The influencer posted pictures of the meat produced on his Twitter account. He also posted the images on Star Yak Ranch's Instagram feed.
The pictures shocked his followers and other internet users because Jeffree Star referred to the yaks as his "pets." Star later took to Twitter and Instagram to share his reason for butchering the yaks.
He defended himself in an Instagram story by saying:
"I love an open conversation. People are so interested in the meat, which is so exciting. But when you are raised in LA, you don't know about hunting. You don't know about the culture of where your food comes from."
He said that he used to eat unhealthy fast food items that made him feel "disgusted" and that he only eats yak meat now, which he knows is free of hormones and other chemicals. He added:
"It's the safest, healthiest way, and as I get older I want to really take care of myself so we are raising yaks for pets and breeding. Obviously, I have almost 120 pets, but we are smally, slowly producing some yak meat for our Wyoming locals."
He later posted more Instagram stories saying that he wasn't a "hypocrite" or a "liar," and the idea of selling yak meat evolved months after he bought the ranch. He said:
"I'm not a hypocrite, I'm not a liar, I am me. I bought a ranch, months later the ideas evolved."
Jeffree Star said that many of the yaks on the farm are definitely, his pets. He added:
"I started raising yaks over a year ago, and I still have 120 pets. And all the yaks I've posted on social media are my pet. Any animal with a tag and a name is my pet."
He also said that he always ate meat and never claimed to be a vegan. He said that his brand was kept vegan to serve vegan customers. He said:
"I am on year eight of Jeffree star cosmetics, and I created it so it could be inclusive and everyone could wear it."
Internet users react to the yak meat business
In September, a Twitter user, Kate Tenbarge, called out Jeffree Star when he trademarked "Star Yak Ranch" under products like clothing, pet food, natural fiber, butcher shops, breeding, and stud services.
The Tweet received significant attention on the internet, leading Star to address the allegations. He shared that he had trademarked the categories to protect his brand and business. He added that the yaks on the ranch were safe. He said:
"If you stragglers are trying to spin up a fake story that I'm doing this and doing that, y'all flaks. Nothing is happening to them besides brushing them, loving them and feeding them."
Tenbarge posted about Star's new business venture, referring to her tweet from September 2021. Many other users shared their shock on Twitter as well.
The company sells mincemeat, jerky, steak, and other meat items. The meat products are only available at their Wyoming warehouse but will start selling online by next month.