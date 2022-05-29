Is Jeffree Star killing his yaks? YouTuber confesses to selling ground meat 

Jeffree Star is selling yak meat. The YouTuber bought a massive ranch after moving to Wyoming last year, and he has over 120 yaks on his ranch property.

People believed that the animals were Star's pets, and so when the beauty mogul with a vegan beauty brand posted pictures of yak meat on his social media account, people were left shocked.

Jeffree Star @JeffreeStar 🥩 it was beautiful to see so many locals shop our USDA inspected grass fed meat! My online store will launch next month! We did a #Yak meat pop up shop in Wyoming today and hundreds of people came out with just 12 hour notice!🥩 it was beautiful to see so many locals shop our USDA inspected grass fed meat! My online store will launch next month! staryaks.com We did a #Yak meat pop up shop in Wyoming today and hundreds of people came out with just 12 hour notice! ❤️🥩 it was beautiful to see so many locals shop our USDA inspected grass fed meat! My online store will launch next month! staryaks.com https://t.co/VlxYwgr9e9

Jeffree Star has started a yak meat business

The influencer posted pictures of the meat produced on his Twitter account. He also posted the images on Star Yak Ranch's Instagram feed.

Jeffree Star @JeffreeStar THEY ARE. But months later I learned how healthy Stop using the same regurgitated quote from last year when I said “all of my yaks are pets..”THEY ARE. But months later I learned how healthy #yak meat is and I started to appreciate learning where my food comes from… Educate yourself & not immediately lash out at. Stop using the same regurgitated quote from last year when I said “all of my yaks are pets..” 🌾 THEY ARE. But months later I learned how healthy #yak meat is and I started to appreciate learning where my food comes from… Educate yourself & not immediately lash out at.

The pictures shocked his followers and other internet users because Jeffree Star referred to the yaks as his "pets." Star later took to Twitter and Instagram to share his reason for butchering the yaks.

He defended himself in an Instagram story by saying:

"I love an open conversation. People are so interested in the meat, which is so exciting. But when you are raised in LA, you don't know about hunting. You don't know about the culture of where your food comes from."

He said that he used to eat unhealthy fast food items that made him feel "disgusted" and that he only eats yak meat now, which he knows is free of hormones and other chemicals. He added:

"It's the safest, healthiest way, and as I get older I want to really take care of myself so we are raising yaks for pets and breeding. Obviously, I have almost 120 pets, but we are smally, slowly producing some yak meat for our Wyoming locals."

He later posted more Instagram stories saying that he wasn't a "hypocrite" or a "liar," and the idea of selling yak meat evolved months after he bought the ranch. He said:

"I'm not a hypocrite, I'm not a liar, I am me. I bought a ranch, months later the ideas evolved."

Jeffree Star said that many of the yaks on the farm are definitely, his pets. He added:

"I started raising yaks over a year ago, and I still have 120 pets. And all the yaks I've posted on social media are my pet. Any animal with a tag and a name is my pet."

He also said that he always ate meat and never claimed to be a vegan. He said that his brand was kept vegan to serve vegan customers. He said:

"I am on year eight of Jeffree star cosmetics, and I created it so it could be inclusive and everyone could wear it."

Internet users react to the yak meat business

In September, a Twitter user, Kate Tenbarge, called out Jeffree Star when he trademarked "Star Yak Ranch" under products like clothing, pet food, natural fiber, butcher shops, breeding, and stud services.

The Tweet received significant attention on the internet, leading Star to address the allegations. He shared that he had trademarked the categories to protect his brand and business. He added that the yaks on the ranch were safe. He said:

"If you stragglers are trying to spin up a fake story that I'm doing this and doing that, y'all flaks. Nothing is happening to them besides brushing them, loving them and feeding them."

Tenbarge posted about Star's new business venture, referring to her tweet from September 2021. Many other users shared their shock on Twitter as well.

Kat Tenbarge @kattenbarge



When I first reported on Jeffree Star’s yak meat trademark last year, he quickly made a story saying his yaks were just for petting and loving. Fast forward less than a YEAR and he is selling YAK JERKY Kat Tenbarge @kattenbarge



This summer, Star quietly launched a yak ranch social media presence & bought 40+ yaks.

insider.com/jeffree-star-w… Jeffree Star has spent the past year preparing for a new era, the Wyoming-based Star Yak Ranch. He filed to trademark a line of yak yarn, dog treats, clothes, etc.This summer, Star quietly launched a yak ranch social media presence & bought 40+ yaks. Jeffree Star has spent the past year preparing for a new era, the Wyoming-based Star Yak Ranch. He filed to trademark a line of yak yarn, dog treats, clothes, etc.This summer, Star quietly launched a yak ranch social media presence & bought 40+ yaks.insider.com/jeffree-star-w… https://t.co/VkvCNpkCWf Warning: least important news on your TLWhen I first reported on Jeffree Star’s yak meat trademark last year, he quickly made a story saying his yaks were just for petting and loving. Fast forward less than a YEAR and he is selling YAK JERKY twitter.com/kattenbarge/st… Warning: least important news on your TLWhen I first reported on Jeffree Star’s yak meat trademark last year, he quickly made a story saying his yaks were just for petting and loving. Fast forward less than a YEAR and he is selling YAK JERKY twitter.com/kattenbarge/st… https://t.co/fwXy42tK9s

Fiona Lights 🌻 @OfficialThroast @JeffreeStar “Months later, I realized how much profit there was in Yak meat and so I started slaughtering my pets even though I sell vegan makeup” @JeffreeStar “Months later, I realized how much profit there was in Yak meat and so I started slaughtering my pets even though I sell vegan makeup”

matt @mattxiv jeffree star killing yaks for the meat market is a pivot i genuinely did not see coming jeffree star killing yaks for the meat market is a pivot i genuinely did not see coming https://t.co/5nSEYBR95m

frogan @fr0gan jeffree star really slaughtered his pet yaks and is selling the meat jeffree star really slaughtered his pet yaks and is selling the meat 😭

charlotte 💘💛💘 @foxxglitter jeffree star moved to that ranch to raise yaks and now he’s selling their meat yooooo i genuinely thought he was keeping them as pets wtf jeffree star moved to that ranch to raise yaks and now he’s selling their meat yooooo i genuinely thought he was keeping them as pets wtf

🌸✨bonbon✨🌸 @PastelBabyBun Jeffree Star going from selling "vegan cruelty free" makeup to now selling yak meat really shows that the morals and ethics of rich people rely entirely on what seems the most profitable in the moment Jeffree Star going from selling "vegan cruelty free" makeup to now selling yak meat really shows that the morals and ethics of rich people rely entirely on what seems the most profitable in the moment

aoife @aoifur that’s like cruella de vil levels of villainy jeffree star getting a yak farm saying they’re pets and for wool and stuff and then now selling yak meat and jerky is so funny i’m sorrythat’s like cruella de vil levels of villainy jeffree star getting a yak farm saying they’re pets and for wool and stuff and then now selling yak meat and jerky is so funny i’m sorry 😩😩😭😭😭 that’s like cruella de vil levels of villainy https://t.co/LdhMuRnvRT

MichaelBePetty @MichaelBePetty Do you all think Jeffree Star calls his yaks a racial slur before he slaughters and eats them? Do you all think Jeffree Star calls his yaks a racial slur before he slaughters and eats them?

janken @jankenxx I think people are pushing false narratives no one isn’t trying to cancel Jeffree star for making yak meat out of yak,people are just confused on why he lied about it.that’s all I think people are pushing false narratives no one isn’t trying to cancel Jeffree star for making yak meat out of yak,people are just confused on why he lied about it.that’s all

The company sells mincemeat, jerky, steak, and other meat items. The meat products are only available at their Wyoming warehouse but will start selling online by next month.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Suchitra