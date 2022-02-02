How old is Matthew Hussey? Fans rejoice as YouTuber announces engagement with 'soulmate' partner

YouTube’s dating expert Matthew Hussey has announced his engagement on Instagram. The 34-year-old shared a glimpse into his personal life for the first time after notoriously keeping his private matters behind closed doors. Despite sharing his new relationship status, he did not make any information about his fiancée public.

The life coach shared on Instagram that he had been asked why he wasn't married countless times. He added that he did not want to be pressured into making the wrong decision. In his caption, he said:

“ I knew when I chose my life partner, I wanted it to come from the deepest place of knowing what it was I wanted. Well, now I know. It’s you. There is no one else I could imagine spending my life with.”

The YouTuber described his fiancée as the kindest, most compassionate, and most interesting person he has ever met. He then expressed his adoration for his fiancée and how excited he is to marry her.

Reacting to his latest announcement, a few comments online read:

"So excited for you two. Congratulations!" -@mylovethinks

"Congrats Man! Happy for You All" -@preewilliams

Another comment read:

"My brother, co-host, and best friend. Congratulations and well played on kicking 2022 off with the best surprise of the year! Couldn't be happier for both of you. New feature for the podcast: "Matt's fiance diaries"??" -@stephenhhussey

More about dating coach Matthew Hussey

The British television personality was famous for his appearance on Channel 7’s reality show The Single Wives. Since then, Matthew Hussey has created his own YouTube channel where he gives dating advice, been a columnist for Cosmopolitan magazine, appeared on ABC’s digital series What To Text Him Back, and has also been a New York Times best-selling author after writing his book 'Get The Guy.'

The life coach’s website claims that he has had several clients, including directors of major FTSE 500 companies such as Hugo Boss, Procter & Gamble, Bare Escentuals, and Accenture as well as celebrities including Christina Aguilera amongst others.

Matthew Hussey also had a brief fling with singer Camilla Cabello in 2018. The pair were caught kissing in Mexico, according to E! News. He also assisted her during her Los Angeles 'Never Be The Same Tour.'

The couple broke up in early 2019. Sources close to the actress said that their relationship had “run its course," but they are reportedly still friends.

Also Read Article Continues below

Since then, Hussey’s dating life has been kept away from the cameras.

Edited by Atul S