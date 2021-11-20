"Corrupt, abusive system": Britney Spears calls out Christina Aguilera for refusing to answer questions about her conservatorship

On November 18, Britney Spears called out Christina Aguilera by sharing an Instagram story video of the latter's interview. In the video, Christina refuses to give her opinion regarding Britney winning the lawsuit to make her father step down from the conservatorship after almost 13 years.

While attending the Latin Grammy Awards on Thursday, Aguilera (40) was asked whether she and Britney had any contact after the latter won her lawsuit.

The reporter further inquired if the two stars were celebrating the court win.

What did Christina Aguilera say about Britney Spears?

Christina was then pulled aside by her publicist, as the singer told the reporter:

"I can't (answer), but I'm happy for her."

Britney Spears shared a clip of the incident and captioned the story on her Instagram:

"I love and adore everyone who appreciated me... but refusing to speak when you know the truth is equivalent to a lie!!! 13 years being in a corrupt, abusive system, yet why is it such a hard topic for people to talk about?? I'm the one who went through it!!!!"

Britney Spears calls out Christina Aguilera for walking away from a question about her conservatorship ending.

The "Hit Me Baby One More Time" singer also shared a clip of Lady Gaga speaking out on the same issue and supporting Britney.

When did Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera's feud start?

The two singing sensations are Disney alumnae and were cast in The All-New Mickey Mouse Club in 1993. Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera found fame around a similar time, with Spears' "...Baby One More Time" in 1998 and Aguilera's "Genie In A Bottle" in 1999.

The controversy between the two pop stars started in 2003, after the MTV Video Music Awards performance, where Madonna kissed them on stage during their performance.

According to EW, in 2003, Christina Aguilera told Blender Magazine that Britney Spears seemed distant and nervous during their rehearsals of the performance.

Back then, she said:

"Every time I tried to start a conversation with her (Britney Spears)—well, let's just say she seemed nervous the whole time. She seems to me like a lost little girl, someone who desperate [sic] needs guidance."

Later Britney was quoted by Blender as saying:

"A lost girl? I think it's probably the other way around. I can't believe she said that about me."

Later in 2004, Christina Aguilera told US Weekly that Britney acted like 'trailer trash.' While mocking her engagement ring to then-fiancé Kevin Federline, Aguilera said:

"It looks like she got it at QVC. I know Britney. She's not trailer trash, but she sure acts that way."

While Britney called out Aguilera for not commenting on Spears' conservatorship lawsuit win, Aguilera did tweet about it in June.

Christina Aguilera @xtina These past few days I've been thinking about Britney and everything she is going through.



It is unacceptable that any woman, or human, wanting to be in control of their own destiny might not be allowed to live life as they wish.

However, over the years, the two showcased resentment towards each other's public outbursts.

