Hulu’s The Kardashians Season 1 finale: Khloe Kardashian breaks down after Kim reveals Tristan Thompson’s paternity lawsuit

Hulu's hit series The Kardashians aired its finale on Thursday, June 16, 2022 and it was all that viewers were waiting for. Cameras were rolling when Kim Kardashian, in real time, found out that Khloe's ex Tristan Thompson was being sued for child support by Maralee Nichols. The one-hour episode saw a rise in emotions among every cast member as they dealt with this horrible news.

The Kardashians which premiered on April 14, 2022 on Hulu. It explored the everyday lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family as they navigated their personal relationships, professional commitments and tackled issues as a whole family unit.

The series has been extremely popular and has been a fresh start for the family since the end of their hit E! flagship show Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

The Kardashians star Khloe in disbelief over ex Tristrian Thompson's paternity scandal

RealityStella @realitystella #TheKardashians #Kardashians



Khloe sobbing on the phone with Kim after reading Tristan's court declaration.



Admits to sleeping with Maralee on his 30th b-day……what a slap in the face!

On Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Khloe, 37, started to cry in disbelief after being informed about ex Tristan Thompson's paternity lawsuit. As Kim tried to calm her down after telling her the news, the Good American founder kept reitirating that she was in shock after what she had heard.

The SKIMS founder went on to reveal that she had tried to contact the athlete to ask whether he had told Khloe about the issue. Her younger sister was still coming to terms with the news and decided to call Tristan to deal with it. However, as she did it, she started to sob.

In an effort to comfort Khloe, and while asking the crew to turn off the cameras, Kim said:

“Everything is going to be OK. No matter what, everything is going to be OK. We really thought he had changed. Like, I was his biggest supporter. But if this isn’t more clear, the most clear situation, I don’t know what is."

RealityStella @realitystella #TheKardashians #Kardashians



The family meeting



Cory:

Khloe doesn't look bad Tristan does



Amen

In December 2021, US Weekly confirmed that Tristan was being sued by Maralee, who claimed at the time that she was pregnant with his child. As per court documents, he recalled the encounter between him and the fitness model, while still dating Khloe. After genetic testing, the NBA player took to social media in January of the same year to confirm the news. Following that, him and Khloe called it quits in June 2021.

The Kardashians star broke her silence on the scandal and openly spoke about it on the show. She addressed her initial reaction to the news and said:

"I find out what Tristan is doing with the rest of the world. A courtesy would be not doing it. But fine, if you do it, you are not even going to give me a f--king heads-up before the rest of the world? It is just an additional slap in my face. It is humiliating. I am embarrassed. I would prefer to be alone than to be around people."

RealityStella @realitystella #TheKardashians #Kardashians



Khloe replaying the months of lies, all the fake moments, insincere dates, his "trying"

However, Khloe kept replaying her moments with the athlete, including his grand gestures, their dates and so much more. She wondered how he could have kept it from her as she said that she was "not really in her own body." She added that although she was going through a lot of emotions, "when things happen to you a couple times, you do kind of become immune to them which is really sad."

The Kardashians star called everything "an act of betrayal and deceit," and went on to call the incident "despicable." While speaking to Kendall Jenner over Facetime, she alleged that Tristan might have cheated on her on other occasions throughout their relationship.

The Good American founder talked about the hype behind the story in a heartbreaking confessional:

"There's so much stress. There's so much noise. It's become such either clickbait or a media story. I see that all the time that I should've known better or I knew what I was doing. No one feels bad. It's really sensitive. I feel incredibly let down."

She continued:

"There's nothing that can be said or done that will make me feel better [about Tristan's actions]. All of the work, the energy, the conversations, all of those bricks that we were laying down this foundation all for a tornado to go through and everything just be demolished."

Fans came out to support Khloe after the revelation on The Kardashians

Fans who watched the finale of The Kardashians were left heart-broken and angry at the revelation that happened during the episode. They took to social media to voice their opinions.

Check out what fans had to say about the incident.

North West @JaniseeAileen i’m watching the season finale of #TheKardashians & the fact that Khloe found out about Tristan having a baby with someone else with the rest of the world is sick. One thing men will do is embarass the f*ck out of you. i’m watching the season finale of #TheKardashians & the fact that Khloe found out about Tristan having a baby with someone else with the rest of the world is sick. One thing men will do is embarass the f*ck out of you.

Rebecca Earle @RebeccaEarle44 #TheKardashians Khloe crying on the phone with Kim just broke me. #TheKardashians Khloe crying on the phone with Kim just broke me.💔

Riawna Marie @riawnz . #TheKardashians Ughhh, @khloekardashian I love you times a MILLION! I hate that you have to go through this publicly Ughhh, @khloekardashian I love you times a MILLION! I hate that you have to go through this publicly 😢. #TheKardashians

V✰🎭 @starrgirrl11 watching and listening to khloé find out about tristan is so sad. i can really resonate with this episode, being betrayed time after time is so exhausting. we want to keep trusting in someone we love and they can’t even be honest or loyal. #TheKardashians watching and listening to khloé find out about tristan is so sad. i can really resonate with this episode, being betrayed time after time is so exhausting. we want to keep trusting in someone we love and they can’t even be honest or loyal. #TheKardashians

Kara🪷 @vodxla #TheKardashians “ You can’t make people do right by you, but you have the power to decide when you’re not gonna let people do you wrong anymore. Enough is enough.” @khloekardashian “ You can’t make people do right by you, but you have the power to decide when you’re not gonna let people do you wrong anymore. Enough is enough.” @khloekardashian ❤️❤️❤️ #TheKardashians

mom @sttutsk My heart breaks for Khloé. Seeing her in the closet with true. Knowing she got that feeling of trying to be strong in-front her child when you just want to cry #TheKardashians ugh heartbreaking My heart breaks for Khloé. Seeing her in the closet with true. Knowing she got that feeling of trying to be strong in-front her child when you just want to cry 😢 #TheKardashians ugh heartbreaking

The Kardashians star confessed that she was extremely exhausted and had no more tears left to cry. She also said that her only way of dealing with all of this is to have some alone time without the crew and cameras.

Later in the episode, she revealed to Kim about her conversation with Tristan and said there's nothing much to say about anymore.

She ended her confession by stating that she would never let her daughter True find out if there was anything wrong. The Kardashians star also said that she was grateful for her family's support.

