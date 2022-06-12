What time will The Kardashians Episode 10 (finale) air on Hulu? Here's how the show is expected to end

You don’t want to miss this one. Episode 10 of The Kardashians, titled Enough is Enough, will be released this Thursday, June 16, on Hulu at 12:01 am ET and on Disney+ at 3 am ET. The episode will show Khloe dealing with the aftermath of her partner Tristian Thompson’s cheating scandal.

The Kardashians showcase the luxurious lives of the Kardashian and Jenner sisters, who go through never-ending drama. The show also features them working together as a constant support unit.

What to expect from The Kardashians Episode 10?

Episode 10 of The Kardashians, the final episode of the season, will feature the family shooting together for the show's posters.

Kim will be seen asking everyone for a family meeting, but Khloe will attend the meeting; as in a promo, Kim said that Khloe texted her that she would not come. Kris, getting concerned for her daughter, says:

"I think the longer it goes on without really expressing her feelings, can be very alienating and lonely."

Khloe can be seen, in a promo, packing some stuff, which could be of Tristian. She says,

"I wanted to believe that Tristian could change, I wanted to trust him."

In the same promo, she also tells Kendall on a video call that she is anxious about the whole ordeal and fainted the other day.

What happened between Khloe Kardashian and Tristian Thompson?

As seen in recent episodes of The Kardashians, Tristian Thompson got back together with Khloe after his cheating scandal with Kylie's best friend, Jordyn Woods. The couple has a daughter, True, together.

However, in Episode 9, Kim read the petition by Tristian claiming to have sexual intercourse with another girl, Maralee Nichols, on his 30th birthday and the possibility of him being the father of her son.

It shocked the family as Khloe threw him a 30th birthday party just hours after he impregnated another woman. It was later confirmed that Tristian Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols's child.

What happened on The Kardashians last week?

Episode 9 of The Kardashians ended with a cliffhanger when Kim learned about Tristian Thompson's cheating scandal. Kylie called Kim to discuss the matter and called Tristian the "worst person on the planet." Khloe, who did not know anything about the petition, named Kim, who asked her to read the message she had sent her. Khloe read the message and said,

"What the f**k is this?"

Kim Kardashian

Kim shot for the SKIMS campaign and Sports Illustrated in the Dominican Republic. She was very sick but continued to work. She also spoke about her romance with Pete and how she tried to keep the relationship out of the media coverage.

Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney discussed the show's editing with her friend. Kourtney said that the show was creating more drama than there was in her personal life. She spoke about the proposal episode (The Kardashians Episode 4). She accused the editors of focusing more on Scott's reaction to the news than on her fairy tale love story.

Kourtney met Benny Drama, who appeared at Poosh Your Wellness Virtual Festival. Benny was seen preparing for a spoof video with Kourtney to launch the festival.

Khloe Kardashian

Khloe told her mother that Tristian was now ready for marriage, and the two talked about their views on marriage.

Khloe later met with Good American CEO Emma to discuss the brand and do a casting call for a promo. Khloe and Kendall went shopping for Kylie's baby.

The Kardashians fans will have to wait until Thursday, June 16, to find out how Khloe copes with the scandal.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far