Has Khloe Kardashian ever been married? Relationship history explored as Kardashians discuss Tristan Thompson's latest cheating scandal

The June 9 episode of The Kardashians dove into the drama surrounding Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's recent split amidst the latter's paternity scandal. Khloe was one of the last Kardashians to learn of the controversy, with the shocking news being broken to her by her sisters.

Elder sister Kim Kardashian was at her home gym that fateful December morning when she learned of Thompson's most recent cheating scandal, this time going a step further as he fathered a child with model Maralee Nichols. The Kardashian-Jenner sisters were outraged and had some very choice words for the NBA professional.

Khloe Kardashian and her sisters find out about Tristan Thompson's paternity scandal

Kim first dialled her mother Kris Jenner, telling her:

"This whole declaration is in this thing. It's this whole thing that says, 'I, Tristan Thompson, met this girl in Houston. I slept with her on my 30th birthday.' So I sent it to him and said, 'Does Khloé know about this?' Khloé doesn't even f**king know."

A concerned Kylie Jenner rang Kim and couldn't believe the news at first, labeling it a lie. Kim responded in frustration:

"No, I'm not f**king lying. I'm shaking for her. My soul dies for her."

Kylie called the basketball player "the worst person on the planet" before Kim delved into the details of Thompson's paperwork filed in the paternity scandal, where he admitted to being intimate with Nichols.

Kourtney Kardashian also joined the call, adding her two-cents to Kylie's comments about Thompson's serial cheating being "insane" and "a never-ending swirl." Kourtney said:

"It's a never-ending betrayal, is what it is."

Kylie also sympathised with Khloe:

"She doesn't deserve this. This has to be her final sign."

Kourtney agreed, saying that the situation "couldn't be more awful." The episode ended on a cliffhanger teasing Khloe's reaction after discovering the infidelity.

Khloe Kardashian's relationship and marriage history prior to Tristan Thompson

The reality TV star had a few public relationships before she became entangled with Tristan Thompson. Most significantly, she got married to Lamar Odom in 2009, and then filed for divorce in 2013.

Let's take a look at Khloe's relationship history, barring Thompson.

Rashad McCants (2008-09)

Khloe and Rashad (Image via Daily Mail)

The Good American founder's first public relationship was with basketball player Rashad McCants, spanning from late 2008 to January 2009. The two ended on a bitter note as Khloé Kardashian accused Rashad McCants of cheating on her and "hooking up with girls on Facebook" in an episode of Kourtney & Kim Take Miami. McCants has always denied the cheating allegations, revealing in November 2009 that they "had already called it quits" before Khloé found evidence of the cheating.

Lamar Odom (2009-13)

Khloe Kardashian was married to Lamar Odom for four years before they filed for divorce (Image via Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom's entire relationship moved at whirlwind speed, progressing from meeting in August 2009 to being engaged a mere few weeks later. As per an inside source, the pair "knew this was it" and got married nine days after their engagement.

However, things took a turn for the worse fairly soon. Odom admitted in a 2011 interview that their highly public relationship "wore him down." That year also brought a lot of tumult in Odom's personal life, pushing him into intoxicated driving, excessive partying, drug abuse, and repeated infidelity.

Khloe Kardashian filed for divorce in December 2013, but the proceedings were halted until December 2016 due to Odom going into a coma after overdosing. The former stayed by his side throughout his recovery.

French Montana (April 2014-December 2014)

Khloe Kardashian and French Montana's short-lived relationship, which began in April 2014, is best described as a rebound for the reality star. The duo seemed to have a good relationship, but Khloe Kardashian called it quits later in December when she realized that she had jumped in because she'd been "lonely and destructive" after her divorce from Odom. Montana still looks back fondly at their relationship, calling it "dope" and "real love."

James Harden (June 2015-February 2016)

Khloe Kardashian began dating NBA player James Harden in June 2015 after meeting him at a party organized by Kanye West. Harden was "really supportive, really understanding" during the ordeal of Odom's overdose. However, the duo's conflicting schedules meant that they rarely saw each other, ultimately leading to their breakup in February 2016. In a 2017 interview, the NBA star disclosed that he didn't "like all the attention" during their relationship.

