What did Kylie Jenner do? Reality star accused of posting picture in stolen bikini design 

Kylie Jenner shook the internet with her n*pple bikini top. The influencer wore a swimsuit top from the new Jean Paul Gautier collection, created along with Russian stylist Lotta Volkova.

However, it is being reported that the bikini design originally belonged to a small business called The Tata Top. The business shared a picture of Jenner and mentioned that it was a "patented" design.

Kylie Jenner wore a Jean Paul Gautier bikini top

Kylie Jenner posted two close-up shots showing the bikini top's unique design. The swimsuit has pictures of n*pples digitally printed on it, which gives the illusion of being topless. The makeup mogul captioned her post with the phrase:

"Free the N*pple"

Her post received over ten million likes and 61k comments. Kylie Jenner fans rushed to the brand's website to order a set for themselves. The swimsuit is listed as part of the "The N*ked" collection on the website, which also includes a "N*ked" dress and a "N*ked" bodysuit.

The top worn by the influencer is priced at $150, and the full set, including matching bottoms, costs $325. The item also comes in a darker skin-tone design. The item quickly sold out after Kylie Jenner posted the picture.

However, after her post went viral, another page, @thetatatop criticized the influencer and Jean Paul Gautier for stealing their design. They shared Jenner's post and wrote:

"When they steal your product, during Pride Month, and you're a queer owner small biz, and the design is patented, LMAO."

The page sells numerous items with digital prints of bare br*asts and other body parts. Their post was supported by multiple Instagram users, including fashion blogger Shadée Monique, who commented:

"I just saw this picture and came straight to your page to talk about them stealing your entire idea… I’ve been following for years and this is so disheartening to see."

Numerous fans were upset at Kylie Jenner and Jean Paul Gautier (Image via @thetatatop/Instagram)

Numerous other users chimed in to express their anger, with Janaina Molenrich saying:

"So where do we donate for the lawyer fees? Because I'm ready to fight the power and see the rich go down."

Another user advised the company to sue the luxury brand:

"As soon as I saw her post it I was omg they completely ripped off the tata top! The nerve. You should sue!"

While some said that they were confused about the collaboration, Erika Baldino commented:

"I'm shook. I figured she was promoting you guys and then I saw the @jeanpaulgaultier tag. Unreal"

The TaTa Top is a Chicago-based business

The company was founded in 2014 by a queer couple, Robyn and Michelle Lytle. The couple had strong views about the n*udity laws in the US and thought they were biased against women. Sharing their opinions, the couple created a bikini line that creates an illusion of nudity without breaking censorship laws.

Their website claims that the creators wanted to "push boundaries and challenge authority" with their products. They believe that their clothing helps people "ask important questions and think critically." The company was later bought by journalist and writer Linze Rice in 2018. The TaTa Top is situated 15 minutes outside Chicago.

The company claims to have donated over $46,000 to organizations aiding br*ast health awareness. They also work with numerous other causes like br*ast cancer awareness and women’s rights, promoting body positivity, challenging sexist laws and social norms, and empowering people to have control over their bodies.

