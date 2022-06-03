How many children does Tristan Thompson have? Family explored as baby mama Maralee Nichols celebrates son turning 6 months 

Maralee Nichols celebrated the six-month birthday of her son Theo, whom she shares with Tristan Thompson, on Wednesday. The 31-year-old fitness model took to Instagram to share snaps from her baby son's first visit to the zoo.

The picture showed the brunette and her son from behind as they gazed at giraffes in an outdoor enclosure at the San Diego Zoo. Nichols captioned her post:

"Can't believe my baby is 6 months old. Theo’s first time at the zoo, he loved looking at all the animals."

The model shared a few more glimpses into Theo's day out via her Instagram story, posting a Boomerang of an aqua blue waterfall, along with a video showing a giraffe grazing in its enclosure.

Notably, Tristan Thompson did not acknowledge the post in any way, or post about his son's six-month birthday himself.

Who has Tristan Thompson fathered his three children with?

Theo marks Tristan Thompson's third child. Thompson and Nichols had a very public spat regarding the former taking ownership as the father of her unborn child, even escalating to a paternity lawsuit filed by Nichols against Thompson.

Nichols gave birth to Theo on December 1, 2021. In January 2022, paternity tests revealed Thompson to be the father of the child, after which the NBA player assumed responsibility through a statement on his Instagram story. He wrote:

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols. I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established, I look forward to amicably raising our son. I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal, both publicly and privately."

The NBA player also apologized publicly to his other baby mama Khloé Kardashian (Image via Tristan Thompson/Instagram)

However, Nichols' representative revealed in February that the 31-year-old basketball professional did not shell out even a "dime" for child support. They stated:

"Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son. He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance."

Thompson's absence from Theo's life has been starkly evident as the latter is his only child that he has never posted pictures with. This estrangement could stem from the fact that Theo was conceived with Nichols around Thompson's 30th birthday in March 2021, at which point he was with his now-ex Khloé Kardashian.

Although Thompson claimed that he had only been intimately with Nichols that one night on his birthday party in March, Nichols contradicted the statement. She told media outlets that the pair had been seeing each other for up to five months prior to his Houston birthday party.

Kardashian and Thompson's re-kindled pandemic romance came to an end in June 2021, marking the couple's second break up. The latter has a demonstrated history of serial cheating during his relationship with the The Kardashians alum, with whom he shares 4-year-old daughter True Thompson.

The two welcomed True into the world on April 12, 2018, just a day after another of Thompson's cheating scandals broke out. The Chicago Bulls player was allegedly photographed "kissing" Lani Blair at a nightclub. The pair broke up for the first time in February 2019 when Thompson cheated on his baby mama with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's then-best friend.

Unsurprisingly, Tristan Thompson's relationship with the reality star also had a rocky start in October 2016 amid rumors that he had cheated on his former partner and first baby mama, Jordan Craig, with Kardashian. Tristan explicitly announced in a tweet that he was "single" when he started dating the Kardashian, and this claim was vetoed by the latter too.

Tristan Thompson shares his first son, Prince, 5, with lifestyle blogger Jordan Craig. Prince was born on December 12, 2016, two years after the pair began dating in 2014. The two split shortly after Craig announced that she was pregnant with her son in April 2016.

Thompson appears to have a good relationship with both Prince and True, regularly posting them to his Instagram on the occasions of their birthdays and Father's Day.

