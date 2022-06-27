"Your wife deserves better": I Love a Mama's Boy fans slam Roberto asking wife Kristy for a paternity test 

Last week's episode of I Love a Mama's Boy saw the latter ask her son to get a DNA test as one of his children that he shares with Kristy didn't resemble him.
Although he did find it problematic, this week, the reality star stressed the idea over dinner with his wife, which the wife found disrespectful. She clapped back at him for listening to his mother and not considering his wife's feelings.
Fans react to I Love a Mama's Boy star Roberto asking Kristy for a paternity test
While at dinner, Roberto and his wife Kristy talked about taking lab tests; however, the latter had no clue what her husband was getting to. She was stunned and furious at the suggestion when he mentioned the idea of him potentially taking a paternity test, as she knew what he meant.
Fans of the show were appalled at his suggestion and took to social media to express their feelings.
The I Love a Mama's Boy star confessed that he wanted to get a DNA test for their daughter Kimberly. Kristy quickly held on to what would have made him ask for the same - his mother, Nancy. She said:
"Let me guess...where is this coming from? Your mom wants a paternity test for Kimberly? Like seriously? Really? But you don't trust me? Why do you want a paternity test?"
To clarify the situation and justify his stance, Roberto stated that he just wanted to "shut up his mom" and felt like a "referee" stuck in the middle. Kristy furiously enquired about him not considering her feelings and said in a confessional:
"He's hurting me by trying to make his mom happy and showing that she wants a test. She's done a lot of really bad things, like, to sabotage our relationship. But I never thought she would say something like this about her own grandchildren."
Expressing concern over Roberto's claim, the I Love a Mama's Boy star felt disappointed with her husband even going forward with what his mother asked him to do and exclaimed:
"She always always trying to find something. Like now, like, okay..she thinks..our daughter..like that's so disrespectful. She thinks I cheated on you and the baby is not yours because she doesn't look like you? Is she that dumb that she doesn't know that's how genetics works? Like a kid could come not looking like you and she looks like me?"
Kristy even clapped back at her husband for asking her the question. However, he maintained that he asked for it because he intended peace and happiness to prevail in the family. But his wife was more worried about the consequences of such a test and said:
"Okay..and then when she gets the results then what? What's gonna be her next thing to find that's a problem? This could all be avoided if she didn't act the way she did."
The I Love a Mama's Boy star proceeded to claim that she knew her husband wasn't innocent in all of this and if he "would put his foot down" with his mother, things would've been so different.
I Love a Mama's Boy's Season 3 aired its brand new episode on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 10.00 pm ET on TLC and will document the complicated relationship between various mother-son pairs and their dynamics with their son's girlfriend or wife. The hit series will once again showcase men who are spoiled or spoon-fed by their mothers into making crucial decisions in life.
With such disoriented family dynamics, I Love a Mama's Boy explores a “serious romantic crisis” between men and their partners.
The reality show premiered its third season on Sunday, June 19, 2022, and since then has been a hit amongst viewers, owing to its previous seasons. As another dramatic episode passes, it is exciting for fans to uncover more complex relationships among the cast members on the show.
