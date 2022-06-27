"Your wife deserves better": I Love a Mama's Boy fans slam Roberto asking wife Kristy for a paternity test 

Last week's episode of I Love a Mama's Boy saw the latter ask her son to get a DNA test as one of his children that he shares with Kristy didn't resemble him.

Although he did find it problematic, this week, the reality star stressed the idea over dinner with his wife, which the wife found disrespectful. She clapped back at him for listening to his mother and not considering his wife's feelings.

Fans made their feelings towards this conversation clear, and one tweeted:

Aaron Martin @BroGod4Life BE A MAN ROBERT AND STAND UP TO YOUR MOM YOUR WIFE DESERVES BETTER #iloveamamasboy BE A MAN ROBERT AND STAND UP TO YOUR MOM YOUR WIFE DESERVES BETTER #iloveamamasboy

Fans react to I Love a Mama's Boy star Roberto asking Kristy for a paternity test

While at dinner, Roberto and his wife Kristy talked about taking lab tests; however, the latter had no clue what her husband was getting to. She was stunned and furious at the suggestion when he mentioned the idea of him potentially taking a paternity test, as she knew what he meant.

Fans of the show were appalled at his suggestion and took to social media to express their feelings.

Jess @jdyeww So Robert doesn't doubt that this kid is his and doesn't want a paternity test, but he's going to lay this in his wife's lap just to appease his mom? Oh, okay. #iloveamamasboy So Robert doesn't doubt that this kid is his and doesn't want a paternity test, but he's going to lay this in his wife's lap just to appease his mom? Oh, okay. #iloveamamasboy

Moon&Stars @Nareema_

This is going to be so damaging for Kimberly. How could Nancy think about her grandchild like that?



#iloveamamasboy In the age of the internet:This is going to be so damaging for Kimberly. How could Nancy think about her grandchild like that? In the age of the internet:This is going to be so damaging for Kimberly. How could Nancy think about her grandchild like that?#iloveamamasboy

theebouffants’ reality TV burner account @speaksingifs



Kristy needs to throw the closest beverage in Robert’s face right now



#ILoveAMamasBoy “How do you feel about tests”Kristy needs to throw the closest beverage in Robert’s face right now “How do you feel about tests”Kristy needs to throw the closest beverage in Robert’s face right now #ILoveAMamasBoy https://t.co/zHzJR3wqH2

Friday ♡ @mentalpassion2 If Robert didn't have any doubts, regardless of what his mom says, he wouldn't even question the paternity of his daughter #iloveamamasboy If Robert didn't have any doubts, regardless of what his mom says, he wouldn't even question the paternity of his daughter #iloveamamasboy

growingwithliane🐛🦋 @ClassyLady_24 He’s corny for even asking his wife for a paternity test because his mom said so!! #ILoveAMamasBoy He’s corny for even asking his wife for a paternity test because his mom said so!! #ILoveAMamasBoy

WrigleyTheRottweiler @WrigleyRotti



#iloveamamasboy -I can't believe that Robert is actually asking his wife for a paternity test. She's a WAY better person than *I* am. He's lucky she didn't bust a bottle over his head. This level of disrespect is off the charts. -I can't believe that Robert is actually asking his wife for a paternity test. She's a WAY better person than *I* am. He's lucky she didn't bust a bottle over his head. This level of disrespect is off the charts. #iloveamamasboy

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket Kristy is uncomfortable with Robert bringing up the paternity test with her!! #ILoveAMamasBoy Kristy is uncomfortable with Robert bringing up the paternity test with her!! #ILoveAMamasBoy

☀️Sunshine☀️ @NewMoon28210 Robert need to tell his mom to pull back or else he is going to lose his wife #Iloveamamasboy Robert need to tell his mom to pull back or else he is going to lose his wife #Iloveamamasboy

She Would Know @SheWouldKnow198 #tlc Robert's mom is super 🗑. So u telling me his mom waited for the cameras to roll to say something about a DNA test? Bish WATTT. Talk about sloppy #iloveamamasboy Robert's mom is super 🗑. So u telling me his mom waited for the cameras to roll to say something about a DNA test? Bish WATTT. Talk about sloppy #iloveamamasboy #tlc https://t.co/e6xAHz852V

The I Love a Mama's Boy star confessed that he wanted to get a DNA test for their daughter Kimberly. Kristy quickly held on to what would have made him ask for the same - his mother, Nancy. She said:

"Let me guess...where is this coming from? Your mom wants a paternity test for Kimberly? Like seriously? Really? But you don't trust me? Why do you want a paternity test?"

To clarify the situation and justify his stance, Roberto stated that he just wanted to "shut up his mom" and felt like a "referee" stuck in the middle. Kristy furiously enquired about him not considering her feelings and said in a confessional:

"He's hurting me by trying to make his mom happy and showing that she wants a test. She's done a lot of really bad things, like, to sabotage our relationship. But I never thought she would say something like this about her own grandchildren."

Expressing concern over Roberto's claim, the I Love a Mama's Boy star felt disappointed with her husband even going forward with what his mother asked him to do and exclaimed:

"She always always trying to find something. Like now, like, okay..she thinks..our daughter..like that's so disrespectful. She thinks I cheated on you and the baby is not yours because she doesn't look like you? Is she that dumb that she doesn't know that's how genetics works? Like a kid could come not looking like you and she looks like me?"

Kristy even clapped back at her husband for asking her the question. However, he maintained that he asked for it because he intended peace and happiness to prevail in the family. But his wife was more worried about the consequences of such a test and said:

"Okay..and then when she gets the results then what? What's gonna be her next thing to find that's a problem? This could all be avoided if she didn't act the way she did."

The I Love a Mama's Boy star proceeded to claim that she knew her husband wasn't innocent in all of this and if he "would put his foot down" with his mother, things would've been so different.

I Love a Mama's Boy's Season 3 aired its brand new episode on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 10.00 pm ET on TLC and will document the complicated relationship between various mother-son pairs and their dynamics with their son's girlfriend or wife. The hit series will once again showcase men who are spoiled or spoon-fed by their mothers into making crucial decisions in life.

With such disoriented family dynamics, I Love a Mama's Boy explores a “serious romantic crisis” between men and their partners.

The reality show premiered its third season on Sunday, June 19, 2022, and since then has been a hit amongst viewers, owing to its previous seasons. As another dramatic episode passes, it is exciting for fans to uncover more complex relationships among the cast members on the show.

Keep watching I Love a Mama's Boy on TLC at 10.00 pm ET.

