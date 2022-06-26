What time will I Love a Mama's Boy Season 3 Episode 2 air? Shekeb's date with Laila's friend and more

I Love a Mama's Boy's Season 3 will air its second episode on Sunday, June 26, on TLC at 10.00 pm ET. The episode will be available on the network's website and application. The episode will be filled with tough confrontations between Kristy-Roberto, about a paternity test and Matt-Kelly, about Matt's newfound love.

The episode will also show Shekeb, already in a relationship with Emily, going on a date with another woman.

I Love a Mama's Boy Season 3 features 5 couples whose relationships are affected by their partner's close relationship with their mother. The mother-son duos are:

Shekeb and Laila

Matt and Kelly

Tre and Lorenda

Ethan and Esther

Roberto and Nancy

What to expect from I Love a Mama's Boy Season 3 Episode 2?

This week on I Love a Mama’s Boy, Shekeb will be seen going on a date with Laila’s friend’s daughter Yussra. In a promo, he asks her how she feels about a boy who is overly attached to his mother, and she replies,

"I respect that."

She impresses Shekeb by saying if you don’t have a close relationship with your mother, how will you be close to me? She says in a confessional that Shekeb is a 'good catch' and 'values family.' The date does not go well for long since Shekeb tells Yussra that is still in a relationship with Emily and says,

"It’s a mess."

Yussra was confused as she did not know about his relationship status. Shekeb tells him about his mother giving Emily and chance and her blowing it off. He seems to be impressed by how smart Yussra is and says,

"I want to have a conversation like this with Emily."

Roberto asks his wife, Kristy, for a paternity test. As seen in a promo, he talks about educational tests, and Kristy says,

"I am really good at tests."

Kristy is shocked by Roberto’s next statement, which is,

"How about a paternity test?"

She does not take much time to connect the dots and says,

"Let me guess, where is this coming from…your mom wants a paternity test. Like seriously?"

She confronts him about not trusting her and asks him if his mother is that stupid not to understand genetics. She tells him that Kimberly looks just like her. Roberto, who feels like a referee, defends him by saying,

"I want to show to her."

Kristy thinks that his mother wants to sabotage their relationship and always tries to find something to hurt her. She could not believe that she would stoop so low as to question her own grandchildren. Talking about Roberto, she says,

"He’s hurting me."

She feels that Roberto, the I Love a Mama's Boy star, is not innocent and wants him to put his foot down. She asks him,

"Who is she that I have to prove to her?"

It is not known if she will take the test.

The episode description reads,

"Robert knows he needs to tell Kristy about the paternity test. Tre treats his mom to a Valentine's Day dinner while Abbey is left alone. Matt's news may send Kelly to the grave. Shekeb takes Yussra out to make his mom happy and is pleasantly surprised."

Speaking of tough confrontations, I Love a Mama's Boy star Matt will tell Kelly about his newfound love. Tre will take his mother out on Valentine’s Day dinner date, leaving Abbey alone in her home.

I Love a Mama's Boy airs on TLC at 10.00 pm ET every Sunday.

