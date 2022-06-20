I Love a Mama's Boy Season 3 premiere: Fans slam Nancy as she asks her son to get a paternity test

After tonight's season premiere of I Love a Mama's Boy, Nancy is getting slammed online by fans for suggesting that her son's wife has been unfaithful. Nancy asked her son, Roberto, to get a paternity test done for one of his daughters alleging that she doesn't look anything like him.

Roberto, a new I Love a Mama's Boy cast member, was shocked by the statement and asked her how he would even bring it up in a conversation with his partner, Kristi. Roberto's brother then supported their mother and asked him to get the test done. Roberto was very upset by this and stormed off.

I Love a Mama's Boy fans slammed Nancy for her outrageous demand and felt that it was an attempt to sabotage his relationship with Kristi. This did not sit well with fans at all.

Colin Brinkley @cb_yellowjacket 🏾‍♂️ 🏾‍♂️ 🏾‍♂️ 🏾‍♂️ 🏾‍♂️ Nancy asking for a paternity test is clearly a tool to sabotage Robert’s relationship with Kristy! #ILoveAMamasBoy 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄🏾‍♂️🏾‍♂️🏾‍♂️🏾‍♂️🏾‍♂️ Nancy asking for a paternity test is clearly a tool to sabotage Robert’s relationship with Kristy! #ILoveAMamasBoy 🙄🙄🙄🙄🙄😶😶😶😶😶🙅🏾‍♂️🙅🏾‍♂️🙅🏾‍♂️🙅🏾‍♂️🙅🏾‍♂️

Tonight on the season premiere of I Love a Mama's Boy, fans met with a new couple, Roberto and Kristi, who are married and have two kids together. Speaking about her daughters, Kristi said,

"Everybody tells us it’s a little Robert and Kristi."

Roberto's mother agreed that she did not like her son's wife and asked her son to get a patertinity test for her daughter Kimberbly. She felt that she did not look like him and wanted a DNA test to confirm that she was his daughter.

Roberto was shocked by his mother's statement and said,

"This is the lowest.. the lowest I have ever seen take at her."

He had a big match right after the meeting and did not know what to do. The conversation took place in front of his brother, who asked him to simply get the test done to get it out of the system.

I Love a Mama's Boy fans slammed Nancy for stooping so low as to ask for a paternity test for her grandchildren. They also pinpointed the fact that Roberto and his brother did not look like each other either.

Jenn MN @CrazyCatGin



#ILoveAMamasBoy Guess what Nancy, Robert don't look that much like you. Guess what Nancy, Robert don't look that much like you.#ILoveAMamasBoy

Sandra B. @Tr3TrueBlue Nancy get ready to explain to your grandchild why you asked her father to get a DNA test because you don’t like the mom…on national TV #iloveamamasboy Nancy get ready to explain to your grandchild why you asked her father to get a DNA test because you don’t like the mom…on national TV #iloveamamasboy

Karrie @KB291 #ILoveAMamasBoy Nancy your sons look nothing g like you. They don’t even look like each other. They don’t look like they’re even related but you wanna get someone else’s child tested. Does she even know how DNA works…. Smh #ILoveAMamasBoy Nancy your sons look nothing g like you. They don’t even look like each other. They don’t look like they’re even related but you wanna get someone else’s child tested. Does she even know how DNA works…. Smh https://t.co/dPNbRu8QXW

Karrie @KB291 #ILoveAMamasBoy this Nancy mom has got to be the worst of the worst. It’s one thing to not like your son’s wife but to go as far as request a DNA test for his child. If I were his wife I would ask for a divorce and I would stipulate his mom not see the kids… Smh #ILoveAMamasBoy this Nancy mom has got to be the worst of the worst. It’s one thing to not like your son’s wife but to go as far as request a DNA test for his child. If I were his wife I would ask for a divorce and I would stipulate his mom not see the kids… Smh 😡

No Name @Livii_Grace I definitely wouldn’t allow Nancy to see her grandkids after that disrespect. #iloveamamasboy I definitely wouldn’t allow Nancy to see her grandkids after that disrespect. #iloveamamasboy

Ti'ara Shawnte' @Shawnte____ Nancy is wayyyy out of line to suggest one of Robert's daughters isn't his...if I was Kristy then Nancy wouldn't have access to either of my kids again after that disrespect #iloveamamasboy Nancy is wayyyy out of line to suggest one of Robert's daughters isn't his...if I was Kristy then Nancy wouldn't have access to either of my kids again after that disrespect #iloveamamasboy

Billy Ray Valentine @EdenMarieYoung Nancy, ummmm your son does have a wife so it’s okay that his daughter look like her lol she’s a clown #ILoveAMamasBoy Nancy, ummmm your son does have a wife so it’s okay that his daughter look like her lol she’s a clown #ILoveAMamasBoy

Aaron Martin @BroGod4Life Robert you better take your wife and go to The Maury show to prove Nancy wrong that Kimmy is your daughter #ILoveAMamasBoy Robert you better take your wife and go to The Maury show to prove Nancy wrong that Kimmy is your daughter #ILoveAMamasBoy

What happened on I Love a Mama's Boy tonight?

Tre and Abbey

Tre and Abbey met in high school and have been in a relationship ever since. The couple has one son together. They live together in a home while Tre's mother Lorenda lives in the backyard of their house. Tre revealed that his mother was a single mother at the time and the two enjoyed making Tik-Tok videos together.

Abbey revealed that Lorenda wakes up every morning at 5 am to make pancakes for her son. Lorenda felt that Abbey was not good enough for her son and said:

"Its just something missing"

Abbey said that if Tre's close relationship with his mother does not end, she will have to move ahead in her life.

Emily and Shekeb

Emily and Shekeb revealed that they were living together. Shekeb's mother, Laila, tried to set Shekeb up on a date with a friend's daughter and said that Emily took him away from her. Shekeb complained about living with Emily and her two dogs. Laila agreed to visit his new place on the condition that Emily would not be present in the apartment at the time.

The episode description reads:

"Tre makes videos with his mom while his girlfriend, Abbey, sits on the sidelines. Nancy asks her son to do the unthinkable. Matt wonders if Kelly is ready to meet his new girl. Laila is devastated that Shekeb moved out--and in with someone else."

I Love a Mama's Boy airs every Sunday on TLC at 10.00 pm ET.

