How many kids does Flavor Flav have? Rapper has 3-year old son after taking paternity test

Flavor Flav is now a father of a three-year-old son, Jordan. According to reports, the news was confirmed after the American rapper underwent a paternity test. Jordan’s maternal grandparents Barry and Parachi stated in an interview that their daughter Kate was previously Flav’s manager and they were romantically linked at the time.
Kate got pregnant and gave birth to Jordan, although Flav was not sure if the kid was his son. Flav then submitted his DNA that matched Jordan’s.
A child support and custody arrangement has been established and Flav is spending more time with Jordan these days. Flav taught Jordan how to play drums and talked to Kate about Jordan taking his family name, Drayton.
The two have filed legal documents, and a hearing is scheduled for later this year. Jordan is Flav’s eighth child.
Flavor Flav is a father of eight kids
Flavor Flav gained recognition as the founding member of the rap group Public Enemy along with Chuck D. He earned six Grammy Award nominations and was also inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.
Despite being a famous rapper, the 63-year-old’s personal life has also been a topic of discussion among the public. He has eight children from three previous relationships.
1. Shanique, Karren and Karla Drayton
Flav shares Shanique, Karren and Karla with ex, Karen Ross. The pair dated in the late 80s and early 90s. Their relationship, however, was fraught with controversy after Flav pleaded guilty to abusing her in 1991.
Flav was sentenced to 30 days in jail and lost custody of his children. His family intervened after he was charged with domestic violence and drug charges. Flav had numerous child support issues as a result of his refusal to pay.
2. Da’Zyna Drayton
Born on February 23, 1992, Flav shares Da’Zyna with Angie Parker. Da'Zyna currently shares a good relationship with her father. The duo had their differences initially when Da’Zyna confronted her father for not paying child support.
3. Quanah Drayton
Quanah was featured with his father on Growing Up Hip Hop: New York. Flav stated in an interview in 2019 that he used to have his children with him on TV but now he gets to be on TV with them. Quanah’s Instagram bio states that he is an artist alongside a microphone and music notes emojis.
4. William Drayton
Although he has appeared on Growing Up Hip Hop: New York, William Drayton prefers to live his life away from the spotlight. Further details about his current profession are yet to be revealed.
5. Karma Drayton
Born in 2007, Flavor Flav shares Karma with Liz Trujillo. Flav and Trujillo went through some problems when Liz announced on an episode of Couples Therapy that she was unaware that Flav signed his dating show contract for two seasons of Flavor of Love.
6. Jordan
Jordan was born to Flav and his former assistant Kate Gammell in 2019. The latter filed a paternity suit in the Los Angeles County courts which confirmed Flav's fatherhood.