"Kelly is weird": I Love a Mama's Boy fans slam Kelly for intervening with son Matt's newfound dating life after a hard break-up

This week, I Love a Mama's Boy returned with mother-son duo Matt and Kelly discussing Matt seeing someone new.

In an unusual situation where Kelly wanted to check out her "eternal resting place," they debated him potentially dating and what that meant for his relationship with his mother.

Kelly wasn't too fond of her son revealing his decision to see someone new, considering his previous relationship didn't end well. In a promo ahead of the I Love a Mama's Boy premiere, Matt talked about dealing with a break-up and the support from his mother. He said:

"We had been dating for four years and had been engaged for nearly a year. In retrospect, I don’t think we were a good fit. She’s not as accepting of my mother as I am."

Fans slammed Kelly for choosing to interfere with her son's dating life. One tweeted:

Fans react to I Love a Mama's Boy star Kelly interfering with son's dating life

On this week's episode of I Love a Mama's Boy, the mother-son duo went for an outing, unknown to Matt what was to come. When they reached their destination, Kelly revealed that she wanted to go to the graveyard for her birthday to finalize where she, her husband, and her son would be buried. She wanted Matt to be buried beside her so they could be together forever.

Fans were stunned by Kelly's suggestion and took to social media to express their feelings:

vanilla flava @vanillaflava1 If these moms had men or husbands of their own they wouldn't be this way. Except Kelly, she has a husband but he probably doesn't give her attention so she gets it from her son #iloveamamasboy If these moms had men or husbands of their own they wouldn't be this way. Except Kelly, she has a husband but he probably doesn't give her attention so she gets it from her son #iloveamamasboy

Mya Joseph @_annamya #iloveamamasboy Kelly, Matt will be burried with whoever his future partner is just the way you will be with YOUR partner. (You know, the one you married and had Matt with) I don't see you planning to burry your husband with your MIL. Kelly, Matt will be burried with whoever his future partner is just the way you will be with YOUR partner. (You know, the one you married and had Matt with) I don't see you planning to burry your husband with your MIL. 😒 #iloveamamasboy

Mira 💕 @MMira08 I thought Kelly was going to say she wanted them to be in the same casket #iloveamamasboy I thought Kelly was going to say she wanted them to be in the same casket #iloveamamasboy

EC @SraCreekmur Matt and Kelly will bring a bottle of wine to celebrate the opening of a mailbox. #ILoveAMamasBoy Matt and Kelly will bring a bottle of wine to celebrate the opening of a mailbox. #ILoveAMamasBoy https://t.co/RtyMNg8g4V

Hey J @jlbspark #ILoveAMamasBoy Kelly sounds like she expects her & Matt to use their plots at the same time, regardless of who actually goes first. #ILoveAMamasBoy Kelly sounds like she expects her & Matt to use their plots at the same time, regardless of who actually goes first.

Jordie @jordieishair #TLC Anyone else feel SUPER uncomfortable when Matt and Kelly were laying next to each other linking pinkies? #iloveamamasboy Anyone else feel SUPER uncomfortable when Matt and Kelly were laying next to each other linking pinkies? #iloveamamasboy #TLC https://t.co/VQS801hRRV

Maria Algarra @Algarra_Ido #iloveamamasboy Kelly your relationship with with your son is NOT normal! Let him find a girl and stop being sooooo weird!!! It’s disturbing how you both act with each other! Pay more attention to your husband!! #iloveamamasboy Kelly your relationship with with your son is NOT normal! Let him find a girl and stop being sooooo weird!!! It’s disturbing how you both act with each other! Pay more attention to your husband!!

J @noseyjoanne Kelly may be ready for death but someone can tell there are space and in-the-ground rules about eternal rest. You know, like rules about boundaries. Boundaries! #ILoveAMamasBoy Kelly may be ready for death but someone can tell there are space and in-the-ground rules about eternal rest. You know, like rules about boundaries. Boundaries! #ILoveAMamasBoy https://t.co/f0kHiqobW9

While sitting together, the I Love a Mama's Boy duo discussed Matt's new relationship with girlfriend Brittany. However, he had to prepare himself to break the news to his mother and, in a confessional, he said:

"I've been dating Brittany behind mom's back because I wanted to feel if this was something that I wanted to take to the next level and see how her and mom would be. So I'll let my mom know at her final resting place that baby boy is getting back out there."

Matt finally revealed to his mother that he was seeing someone new, however, the latter conveyed mixed emotions towards the news. She confessed that although she had PTSD when she heard of it, considering her son's previous relationship didn't end up on a happy note, she will be keeping an open mind.

The I Love a Mama's Boy star revealed that it was difficult for him to find a woman who matched his mother's high expectations and that she was "kinda hard to tell things to sometimes." He joked that if everything worked out, the family would have to have an extra spot in their decided resting place - a joke that didn't sit well with Kelly.

In a confessional, she said:

"Brittany will be getting the Kelly smell test. Litmus test. Whatever you wanna call it. That's just the way its gonna be. This time I'm playing hardball. If I see something, I'm gonna say something."

Matt confessed that he was worried about how his mother would perceive Brittany. Kelly ensured that she would do everything she could to protect her son.

Season 3 of I Love a Mama's Boy has fed its viewers with a high drama quotient in its past two seasons and aims to do the same or even more with the third season. The introduction of newer mother-son duos and retaining famous cast members from previous installments have certainly helped maintain the reputation of the series and provide fans with dramatic content.

The hit series documented complicated relationships between men juggling their relationship between their mothers and their partners. All of this makes for good content that viewers engage with.

Tune in to I Love a Mama's Boy next week at 10.00 pm ET on TLC.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far