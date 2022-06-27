"Kelly is weird": I Love a Mama's Boy fans slam Kelly for intervening with son Matt's newfound dating life after a hard break-up

This week, I Love a Mama's Boy returned with mother-son duo Matt and Kelly discussing Matt seeing someone new.
In an unusual situation where Kelly wanted to check out her "eternal resting place," they debated him potentially dating and what that meant for his relationship with his mother.
Kelly wasn't too fond of her son revealing his decision to see someone new, considering his previous relationship didn't end well. In a promo ahead of the I Love a Mama's Boy premiere, Matt talked about dealing with a break-up and the support from his mother. He said:
"We had been dating for four years and had been engaged for nearly a year. In retrospect, I don’t think we were a good fit. She’s not as accepting of my mother as I am."
Fans slammed Kelly for choosing to interfere with her son's dating life. One tweeted:
Fans react to I Love a Mama's Boy star Kelly interfering with son's dating life
On this week's episode of I Love a Mama's Boy, the mother-son duo went for an outing, unknown to Matt what was to come. When they reached their destination, Kelly revealed that she wanted to go to the graveyard for her birthday to finalize where she, her husband, and her son would be buried. She wanted Matt to be buried beside her so they could be together forever.
Fans were stunned by Kelly's suggestion and took to social media to express their feelings:
While sitting together, the I Love a Mama's Boy duo discussed Matt's new relationship with girlfriend Brittany. However, he had to prepare himself to break the news to his mother and, in a confessional, he said:
"I've been dating Brittany behind mom's back because I wanted to feel if this was something that I wanted to take to the next level and see how her and mom would be. So I'll let my mom know at her final resting place that baby boy is getting back out there."
Matt finally revealed to his mother that he was seeing someone new, however, the latter conveyed mixed emotions towards the news. She confessed that although she had PTSD when she heard of it, considering her son's previous relationship didn't end up on a happy note, she will be keeping an open mind.
The I Love a Mama's Boy star revealed that it was difficult for him to find a woman who matched his mother's high expectations and that she was "kinda hard to tell things to sometimes." He joked that if everything worked out, the family would have to have an extra spot in their decided resting place - a joke that didn't sit well with Kelly.
In a confessional, she said:
"Brittany will be getting the Kelly smell test. Litmus test. Whatever you wanna call it. That's just the way its gonna be. This time I'm playing hardball. If I see something, I'm gonna say something."
Matt confessed that he was worried about how his mother would perceive Brittany. Kelly ensured that she would do everything she could to protect her son.
Season 3 of I Love a Mama's Boy has fed its viewers with a high drama quotient in its past two seasons and aims to do the same or even more with the third season. The introduction of newer mother-son duos and retaining famous cast members from previous installments have certainly helped maintain the reputation of the series and provide fans with dramatic content.
The hit series documented complicated relationships between men juggling their relationship between their mothers and their partners. All of this makes for good content that viewers engage with.
