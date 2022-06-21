How to watch Thor: Love and Thunder red carpet premiere live? Release date, time, streaming details, and more

Marvel's upcoming superhero flick Thor: Love and Thunder has been one of the most anticipated films in the industry for a good couple of years. With the return of Taika Waititi to the helm, another round of Chris Hemsworth-Natalie Portman romance, and the introduction of the magnificent Christian Bale to the Marvel universe, this film is all set to shake the world when it releases on July 8, 2022, in the United States.

When a film of this magnitude is being prepared for release, fans will be interested in the upcoming events that precede the film's release. The red carpet premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder will take place on June 23, 2022, in Los Angeles. Fans can catch the event live on Marvel.com/ThorPremiere, Marvel Entertainment's Youtube channel, or co-stream it on Twitch.

Read on for more details about the upcoming Taika Waititi film Thor: Love and Thunder.

What is Thor: Love and Thunder about?

Thor (Chris Hemsworth) is one of the few superheroes from the original Avengers line-up to move into the next phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, more popularly known as the MCU. The upcoming film will be the fourth installment in the Thor series and the second one under Taika Waititi's supervision.

After the first two films were just average, Taika Waititi created a masterpiece with Thor: Ragnarok. Fans are excited to see the director's collaboration with the Thor universe again. Additionally, this film will mark the return of Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), and the introduction of Gorr (Christian Bale).

The official synopsis of Thor: Love and Thunder reads:

"Thor on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced — a search for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic killer known as Gorr, the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster, who — to Thor’s surprise — inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor."

While this film is set to explore a lot of new avenues, including the inclusion of the Guardians of the Galaxy and Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), there are also rumors of this being the last Thor film. We sure hope it is not true. Marvel fans deserve a Taika Waititi trilogy, at the very least. Thor: Love and Thunder is produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum.

How to watch/co-stream Thor: Love and Thunder red carpet premiere?

The Red Carpet World Premiere of the anticipated Marvel film will take place on June 23, 2022, at 8.45 PM EST or 5.45 PM PT. The premiere will stream live on Marvel Entertainment's YouTube live as well as the Marvel official website.

For the ones who want to co-stream the event on Twitch, the event will start streaming on Marvel's Twitch channel at around 5:45 PM PT on June 23, 2022. Twitch streamers will be only allowed to co-stream for the specific duration specified by Marvel. VODs and clips of the event will not be allowed for streaming. Fans can use #MarvelCostream in co-streaming titles on Twitch.

Matt Ramos @therealsupes



Thor and the Guardians right after endgame? I’m so excited for this! New look at #ThorLoveAndThunder Thor and the Guardians right after endgame? I’m so excited for this! New look at #ThorLoveAndThunder Thor and the Guardians right after endgame? I’m so excited for this! https://t.co/ksfHYLWgCM

While the world eagerly awaits the return of the God of Thunder, this event may bring in some much-needed excitement for Marvel fans.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far