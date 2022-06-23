Lifetime's He's Not Worth Dying For cast list: Rachel Boyd, Hilda Martin and others star in thriller

Lifetime's upcoming thriller He's Not Worth Dying For is set to premiere on the network on June 25, 2022.

The film tells the story of a devastating love triangle involving two teenage girls and a guy. It stars actresses Rachel Boyd and Hilda Martin, among many others, in pivotal roles.

Details about the cast of Lifetime's thriller drama He's Not Worth Dying For

Rachel Boyd as Isla

Actress Rachel Boyd plays the role of Isla in the film. Isla is a teenager who's managed to carve her niche on social media as a popular fashion influencer.

Isla and her friend Grace fall in love with the same man, which complicates their relationship, leading to devastating consequences.

As an actress, Boyd is known for her work in Grand Army and Break Any Spell.

Hilda Martin as Grace

26-year-old Hilda Martin plays the role of Grace in the film. Born in Tanzania, Martin is a young aspiring actress looking to carve her niche in the industry.

She's known for her work in films and shows like Our Christmas Journey, Superman & Lois and Imran and Alykhan.

Lachlan Quarmby as Jake

Lachlan Quarmby plays the role of Jake in He's Not Worth Dying For. Jake is a bit of a gray character. He cheats on both Grace and Isla, who are madly in love with him without realizing that he's been dating both of them without their knowledge. This sets off an intense hate battle between the two girls on social media.

As an actor, Quarmby is known for his work in Charmed, Fresh and A Very Merry Bridesmaid.

Robin Givens as Cher

Actress Robin Givens plays the role of Cher, Grace's mother, in He's Not Worth Dying For.

Givens has appeared in a number of television shows and films over the years, including ABC's Head of the Glass, Riverdale, Boomerang, and many more. She also plays the pivotal role of Jada Jet in The CW's acclaimed superhero series, Batwoman.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also stars several others in important supporting roles, including:

Lochlyn Munro

Geraldine Chiu

Kaitlyn Santa Juana

Katarina Mueller

Todd Thomson

He's Not Worth Dying For is directed by noted Canadian filmmaker Kevin Fair, who's known for his work on The Core, Smallville and more. The screenplay is penned by Jacqueline Zambrano.

He's Not Worth Dying For plot and trailer

On June 14, 2022, Lifetime dropped a trailer for He's Not Wroth Dying For, which depicts intimate moments involving Jake, Grace and Isla.

The trailer gets even more intense as it offers a glimpse of the ugly social media battle that the two girls indulge in after discovering that Jake has been dating both.

The official synopsis of the film on Lifetime reads:

''Based on a true story. Isla and Grace were two typical teenage girls in love. Unfortunately, they fell for the same guy. Jake, a “ladies’ man”, was dating them both without their knowledge.

"When they discover that Jake was cheating on them, the girls turn on each other in a jealous rivalry and use their arsenal of social media platforms to badmouth and attack one another. While their followers take sides and pit them against each other, their hatred for one another escalates into a real-life fight that ultimately turns deadly.''

Don't miss He's Not Worth Dying For on Lifetime this June.

