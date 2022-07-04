What to expect from Married at First Sight Season 15? Air date, plot, and more about Lifetime’s reality show

Married at First Sight, the highly popular fan-favorite reality TV series, is all set to return for Season 15, with a 3-hour long episode on Wednesday, July 6, at 8/7c, exclusively on the Lifetime network.

For the first time, the exciting and quite engrossing reality show will be heading to the West Coast to match singles from all over San Diego. As disclosed by Lifetime, longtime experts Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson will be returning to provide Season 15's couples with guidance throughout their journeys.

The other two new members on the expert list are writer, producer, and relationship advisor DeVon Franklin and renowned psychotherapist Dr. Pia Holec.

Since the news of Season 15 was announced by Lifetime, fans of the reality show have been excited to get introduced to the season's couples and see how their journey will unfold. So, without further ado, let's jump right in to find out all about Season 15 ahead of its premiere.

Know all about Married at First Sight Season 15 before it arrives on Lifetime

What are the release date and time of Season 15 of the reality TV show?

Season 15 of the popular reality TV series will be released with a three-hour episode this Wednesday, July 6, 2022, exclusively on the fan-favorite television network Lifetime. The airing time for the premiere is 8/7c. The new episodes are expected to be approximately 2 hours long.

Season 15 of the reality series will feature singles from all across San Diego. It is safe to say that viewers are eagerly waiting to witness how the season will turn out.

What can be expected from Season 15?

The official synopsis for Season 15 was dropped by Lifetime along with the official trailer on June 10, 2022. Take a closer look at the official synopsis here:

"Married at First Sight heads to the beaches of the West Coast in San Diego this season! Married at First Sight has led to 14 couples still happily married and nine children, proving you really can find true love being married at first sight! "

The official synopsis further states:

"Now as the Critic's Choice Award-winning hit series embarks on its milestone 15th season, premiering with a three-hour episode, July 6, at 8/7c on Lifetime, the show heads to the sunny West Coast for the first time ever. Singles from San Diego, will meet their matches for a brand-new season. The love, stakes and suspense are at an all time high on this season of Married at First Sight."

From the looks of the official synopsis for Season 15, it is quite understandable that the reality TV series will be taking viewers on an emotionally heavy and exciting new journey with the newly matched couples.

How's the official trailer for Season 15 looking?

Take a closer look at the official trailer for Season 15 of the Lifetime reality TV show here:

By the looks of the trailer, it is quite evident that the audience is in for a thrilling and entertaining rollercoaster ride.

The list of couples for Season 15 is given below:

Stacia and Nate

Alexis and Justin

Lindy and Miguel

Morgan and Binh

Krysten and Mitch

Don't forget to watch Married at First Sight Season 15, debuting this Wednesday, July 6, 2022, exclusively on Lifetime.

