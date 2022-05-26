"Lindsay is foul": Married at First Sight fans slam Lindsey Georgoulis for talking about Alyssa Ellman behind her back

Married at First Sight Boston Reunion, Part 2 was complete with drama and stunning revelations. Tonight, Lindsey Georgoulis accused Alyssa Ellman of sending DMs to her now ex-husband Mark, but the whole cast supported Alyssa revealing that nothing was going on between the two of them.

They called out Lindsey for saying mean stuff about Alyssa behind her back. Married at First Sight, fans felt that Lindsey was being rude and aggressive.

Married at First Sight Fans Slam Lindsey

Fans of the show slammed Lindsey for being aggressive.

Julia Barnes @Mzs_NewBeauty I love how all the ladies were giving Lindsay the business. And did y’all notice how for the most part she barely had anything to say… she knows who to watch her mouth around! #MAFS I love how all the ladies were giving Lindsay the business. And did y’all notice how for the most part she barely had anything to say… she knows who to watch her mouth around! #MAFS

jenji @jenjihere



#mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight There are not two sides to Lindsay. There is one side and that side is a malignant narcissistic asshole and the other side is fake. Period. There are not two sides to Lindsay. There is one side and that side is a malignant narcissistic asshole and the other side is fake. Period. #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight https://t.co/sTFDp1YEsJ

BittyBittyBasic @theoneandthe2 #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs

Lindsay leaving this journey with no friends and no man Lindsay leaving this journey with no friends and no man #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs Lindsay leaving this journey with no friends and no man 😂😂😂 https://t.co/biN6wW3H9F

More about Lindsey-Alyssa Feud

Tonight on Married at First Sight, Alyssa revealed that she had blocked Lindsey on social media. Jasmina confessed that she had not blocked Lindsey but had unfollowed her on Instagram.

Alyssa stated that she felt uncomfortable around Lindsey during her short time on the show. She revealed that she had blocked Lindsey after she learnt that she wasn't saying nice things about her to other people.

Lindsey accused Alyssa of sending Instagram DMs to her now ex-husband Mark. Alyssa denied the allegations saying that he had reached out to her to ask if she was okay. Jasmina and other women supported Alyssa and said that they all talk to each other.

Katina revealed that she had seen the messages and there was nothing inappropriate going on between the two of them. Lindsey did not listen to the other ladies and said to Alyssa,

"We are here for marriage you are not so stay home."

Alyssa tried to set the record straight by saying that she was a good person, but Lindsey passive aggresively stated that Alyssa was the nicest person.

Alyssa accused Lindsey of talking behind her back. Jasmina revealed that when she was going to the airport with Noi and Lindsey, Lindsey was talking loudly and badmouthing Alyssa behind her back. Noi supported Jasmina's claims, telling the viewers that Jasmina wasn't the one shouting.

Married at First Sight Boston Reunion Part 1: What did Lindsey and Mark say about each other?

Last week on the show, Lindsey and Mark announced that they were now separated. Lindsey complained that Mark, who she also claimed to be a pessimist, would always be on the phone. She accused him of kicking her out of his family home after they renovated it together.

Lindsey read a letter that she had written about her feelings for Mark. She felt that she had helped her ex-husband improve his life, but Mark did nothing to enhance her's. She also accused him of thinking more about others’ perceptions of their relationship. She revealed that she had moved to Palo Alto and searched for a new man in her life.

On the other hand, Mark denied Lindsey’s allegations and said that the real reason for them splitting was their fights. Adding to this, he reminded Lindsey of her negative qualities. In the end, Mark wished Lindsey well in her future endeavors.

Married at First Sight Season 14 featured 4 Boston Couples who got married without meeting each other. Married at First Sight Season 15 will feature couples from San Diego, California. Two new experts will appear this season: DeVon Franklin and Pia Holec.

