"Alyssa has so many excuses": Married at First Sight fans slam Alissa Ellman for giving up on her marriage

The first part of Married at First Sight Boston Reunion aired tonight on Lifetime. In the episode, the season's couples returned to the show five months after decision day.

One couple who left Married at First Sight 10 days after their marriage also appeared at the reunion: Alyssa Ellman and Chris Collette. The pair did not spend their wedding night together and hardly spent any time with each other on their honeymoon.

During the Married at First Sight reunion, Alyssa shared her thoughts on her short marriage. She claimed that she came on the show with good intentions, but Chris was just not her person.

Fans called Alyssa out for giving excuses for her incompetencies and even questioned her appearance on the episode:

Married at First Sight Season 14 featured five couples from Boston who married without having seen or spoken to their partners.

One of the couples divorced early, leaving four pairs remaining on the show. These are Michael Morency-Jasmina Outar, Katina Goode-Olajuwon Dickerson, Noi Phommasak-Steve Moy, and Lindsey Georgoulis-Mark Maher.

Married at First Sight fans react as Alyssa returns for reunion episode

As mentioned earlier, Alyssa Ellman and Chris Collette appeared on the Married at First Sight reunion episode tonight.

Host Kevin Frazier asked the couple what prompted their divorce 12 days after getting married. He also asked for Lindsey Georgoulis' thoughts on the short marriage.

Lindsey blamed Alyssa for the marriage not working out. Meanwhile, Olajuwon Dickerson felt that the couple gave up on their marriage too early.

Alyssa apologized for the lack of effort on her part. She confessed that things weren't going well in their marriage, so she gave up early in the relationship. She then added that she came on the show with pure intentions.

Speaking about her brief marriage to Chris, Alyssa said:

"I wish there were things that I did not say."

Alyssa revealed that she does not share similar core values with Chris. She believes no expert could have helped her marriage.

Meanwhile, Chris stated that Alyssa focussed on group activities during their honeymoon rather than working on their relationship.

Fans felt that Alyssa was attempting to create a false narrative to portray herself as a good person. Some also questioned her presence in the reunion episode:

Nola Darling Nikki @BanjiGirl I don’t understand how Alyssa still wants to hold on to the narrative that she’s “a good person”. Like, we saw this already, girl! #MAFS I don’t understand how Alyssa still wants to hold on to the narrative that she’s “a good person”. Like, we saw this already, girl! #MAFS

Shan @HeyyitsShan Chris is soooo damn Mature, Alyssa absolutely owes him a apology but she is just playing the blame game #MAFS Chris is soooo damn Mature, Alyssa absolutely owes him a apology but she is just playing the blame game #MAFS

TDARDEN @tani_taniha #MarriedAtFirstSight I see Alyssa hasn’t grown from this experience. She’s till the same #mafs I see Alyssa hasn’t grown from this experience. She’s till the same #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight https://t.co/Z5DkKYaQyh

Chiefsloverchick @Chiefsloverchi1

#Mafs Chris sitting next to Alyssa Chris sitting next to Alyssa #Mafs https://t.co/XwLaR0UR7R

Twyla Denise @TwylaDenise #MarriedAtFirstSight They should’ve given Chris a longer couch. It seems he really does not want to sit next to Alyssa. Can’t blame him though. #MAFS They should’ve given Chris a longer couch. It seems he really does not want to sit next to Alyssa. Can’t blame him though. #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight

c•h•e•l•s•e•a @ColorMeTempted Chris cannot get further from Alyssa if he tried poor baby #mafs Chris cannot get further from Alyssa if he tried poor baby #mafs

d @storytellerd10 #MAFS One thing Alyssa will always do is never take accountability for why her and Chris never worked out #MarriedAtFirstSight One thing Alyssa will always do is never take accountability for why her and Chris never worked out #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS https://t.co/ZB2Iy4xo3P

J @janetca8 #MAFS It’s a crime that Chris has to sit next to Alyssa for this reunion #MarriedAtFirstSight It’s a crime that Chris has to sit next to Alyssa for this reunion #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS https://t.co/ptDpOHDdQ7

Alyssa and Chris's journey on Married at First Sight Season 14

Alyssa and Chris' journey on the show was very short.

Alyssa was not attracted to Chris. During their honeymoon, the two sat apart from each other on the plane and the bus. Alyssa even called Chris a car salesman. The pair stayed together for a mere 10 days.

The couple discussed their issues with Pastor Cal on the show. When Chris realized that Alyssa was not even attracted to him, he said:

"It's my decision day, I want a divorce."

Speaking about his short marriage in a confessional, he said:

"Every day I feel less and less like Alyssa tried."

Married at First Sight: Boston Reunion Part 2 will air on May 25 at 08:00 PM ET on Lifetime.

