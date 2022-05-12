"4 for 4????!!!!!": Married at First Sight fans feel something is off as all the couples stay together

Tonight's Married at First Sight Decision Day was shocking as all four couples decided to stay married to each other. This surprised the fans since they felt that all couples had toxic traits, especially Olajuwon Dickerson.

Throughout the Married at First Sight season, Olajuwon taunted Katina Goode for not being "enough of a woman" and not being traditional. He wanted her to cook and did not support her schooling. Noi Phommasak asked her husband Steve Moy, again and again, to get a job, despite him having a business.

Jasmina Outar did not reciprocate Michael Morency's feelings until the final days, and the couple never showed any signs of physical intimacy. Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher's relationship was filled with fights.

Fans could not believe all four couples decided to stay married.

Married at First Sight is a social experiment that follows a couple of strangers who decide to marry without meeting or getting to know one another. This season saw four couples after one couple left the show mid-season.

Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy

Michael Morency and Jasmina Outar

Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher

Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson

Married at First Sight fans react as none of the couples get divorced

Tonight on Married at First Sight's decision day, Katina told Olajuwon immediately that she wanted to stay married to him. On the other hand, Olajuwon called her out for not being established enough. He did say he loved who she was and decided to stay with her.

Noi confessed that she still had doubts about the relationship and Noi's job status, but they said they liked each other and wanted to stay married. Steve re-proposed to Noi in front of everyone, and she said yes.

Despite Jasmina's apprehensions about their romantic relationship, Michael and Jasmina decided to give each other time and stay married. She said that she would love to know more about Michael.

Lindsey and Mark discussed their issues, especially Mark's social media addiction. After talking to each other, Mark confessed that she had pushed him beyond his comfort zone and made him a better man. So he decided to stay with her. Lindsey had multiple times a button and yelled yes, revealing that she had planned to stay in the marriage before the episode was shot.

Fans were surprised and shocked at the same time. Some fans felt that none of the couples survived until the reunion episode.

ReginaGeorge @ARichNiccasBish This just doesn't seem real to me idk something is off, like they were told to say yes or something lol #mafs This just doesn't seem real to me idk something is off, like they were told to say yes or something lol #mafs

dolores tafoya @lildeeof4 @Kcee59969356 Oh wow for thinking that none of the couples were gonna stay married with everything that happened but yet their 4 for 4. #MAFS Oh wow for thinking that none of the couples were gonna stay married with everything that happened but yet their 4 for 4. #MAFS @Kcee59969356

Jeannieinabottle @JeannieR6 What did I just watch? There’s no way anyone is still together in 6 months. #mafs What did I just watch? There’s no way anyone is still together in 6 months. #mafs https://t.co/4UD8lyEq2s

Miyoncé @Miata_Shanay I can’t belieeeeve Steve & Noi are staying together smh #MarriedAtFirstSight Wow I’m losingI can’t belieeeeve Steve & Noi are staying together smh #MAFS Wow I’m losing 😩😂 I can’t belieeeeve Steve & Noi are staying together smh #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight

Tay Marie @yayzia The one season where none of the couples need to be together and these fools all wanna say yes 🙄 #mafs The one season where none of the couples need to be together and these fools all wanna say yes 🙄 #mafs

Married at First Sight ex-couple Alyssa and Chris appeared on the episode

Tonight, Married at First Sight ex-couple Alyssa and Chris made a special appearance. After their divorce, the couple had previously exited the show, as Alyssa wasn't attracted to Chris and refused to spend the wedding night with him.

Pastor Cal tried to help the duo, but ultimately the relationship fell through. Tonight on the episode, Chris revealed that he was dating someone. On the other hand, Alyssa did not say anything about her personal life but was happy to learn about staying together.

The couple's reunion Boston special will air on May 18, and the second part of the same will be broadcast on May 25. The episodes will air on Lifetime at 08:00 PM ET.

