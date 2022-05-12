"Let's see what happens when the cameras are gone": Married at First Sight fans don't believe Michael Morency and Jasmina Outar will stay together for long

Tonight's Married at First Sight was filled with drama as Michael Morency and Jasmina Outar decided to stay together as a couple. The two felt that they needed to get to know each other better. Michael felt that their relationship would work in the real world without all the cameras around them.

Fans were shocked to hear the same and had different opinions. Throughout the series, the couple were never intimate in any way and were way too awkward with each other at the beginning of the season. After a rocky start, the couple only had a true bonding experience in the last couple of episodes. Jasmina was very open with the fact that she did not have any feelings for her husband.

Fans wondered if the couple would survive the wedding and make it to the reunion episode.

Married at First Sight is an American reality TV show featuring strangers who marry one another in hopes of finding their happily ever after. After eight weeks of living together as a couple, the pairs can decide to either stay married or split to find someone better.

Season 14 of the show featured four Boston couples:

Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher

Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson

Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy

Michael Morency and Jasmina Outar

Married at First Sight fans can't believe Michael and Jasmina decided to stay married

Tonight on Married at First Sight, the experts on the show tonight felt that the couple could stay together if they worked hard on their intimacy and cleared up their uncertainty between wanting to be friends and wanting to be a couple.

Michael felt that his wife was the epitome of a strong black woman, but he was concerned about Jasmina's attitude towards the relationship.

He said:

"I didn't come here to make a friend."

The couple accepted that they had a rocky start, and Jasmina felt that her husband lacked accountability. She said she was afraid that they might not connect romantically in the future.

Jasmina felt that she did not know Michael well enough but was willing to get to know him better. Michael also agreed to stay married and give their relationship some more time.

Fans felt that the couple had way too many issues to stick together and wondered if they would survive till the reunion:

MoBetta-Butta @Mo_Dish321 Gosh! Mike & Jasmina even walked off together like awkward friends. Not a smooch or nothin...just WHY?!? #MAFS Gosh! Mike & Jasmina even walked off together like awkward friends. Not a smooch or nothin...just WHY?!?#MAFS

Jonesy @KGabbiJ #mafs Jasmina said yes?! Let’s see what happens when the cameras are gone… #MarriedAtFirstSight Jasmina said yes?! Let’s see what happens when the cameras are gone… #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs

Yvonne Cherell @yvonnecherell I don't even know how feel about Jasmina and Michael's decision. I had hoped they could enjoy a safe space as a couple but this feels plastic and to prove others wrong. #MAFS I don't even know how feel about Jasmina and Michael's decision. I had hoped they could enjoy a safe space as a couple but this feels plastic and to prove others wrong. #MAFS

Lori @Lori86184822 #MAFSBoston #MarriedAtFirstSight Thing is, as much as we were annoyed, I’d say vast majority of us actually wanted Jasmina & Michael to stay together. But I’m still wary. I’ll celebrate after the reunion show airs #mafs Thing is, as much as we were annoyed, I’d say vast majority of us actually wanted Jasmina & Michael to stay together. But I’m still wary. I’ll celebrate after the reunion show airs #mafs #MAFSBoston #MarriedAtFirstSight

Empress T 🇭🇹 @HaitianMamixo JASMINA MUST HAVE LISTENED TO THE MEDIUM BECAUSE I DEADASS CANT BELIEVE HER N MIKE SAID YES. IM LOWKEY HYPE THO #MAFS JASMINA MUST HAVE LISTENED TO THE MEDIUM BECAUSE I DEADASS CANT BELIEVE HER N MIKE SAID YES. IM LOWKEY HYPE THO #MAFS https://t.co/3Z4EJy3mG4

0502✨🦋 @_xTySimone Okayyy Micheal and Jasmina!! I didn’t think they were gonna stay together! #MAFS Okayyy Micheal and Jasmina!! I didn’t think they were gonna stay together! #MAFS

I am Him. @bsmoove #MAFS DEFINITELY didn’t expect Jasmina and Michael to BOTH say YES. DEFINITELY didn’t expect Jasmina and Michael to BOTH say YES. 😳😳😳 #MAFS

The journey of Michael Morency and Jasmina Outar throughout Married at First Sight Season 14

Jasmina was done with men cheating on her and her family members with infidelity issues, so she decided to come on the show and find someone she could plan a family with. Michael's sister convinced him to come on Married at First Sight after many failed relationships and online dating experiences.

The couple has had communication and intimacy issues since Day 1 of Married at First Sight, and Jasmina clearly denied having any physical intimacy with her husband. Jasmina felt that he wasn't listening to her and wanted Michael to do things her way.

On the last Decision Day Dish episode, previous members of the show wondered if the couple would survive not being there for one another. Jasmina had previously confessed that she had no romantic feelings for her husband.

The two made a serious effort to connect with each other, including visiting a psychic who predicted a happy family life for both of them together. However, Jasmina still could not develop feelings for Michael. Jasmina was also insecure about his two female roommates.

To find out if the couple achieves any important milestones in the future, fans can watch the two-episode reunion on Lifetime on May 18 and May 25 at 8.00 pm ET.

