Fans have doubts about Married At First Sight couple Mark and Lindsey's relationship

As Lifetime's Married At First Sight inches closer to the finale, it has now become instrumental for the couples on the show to see if they can make their marriage work. All of them currently hold different stances with respect to each other and their relationships. However, one common issue that all the couples seem to be facing is a failure to communicate effectively.

When it comes to miscommunication, the couple that seems to top the list would be Mark and Lindsey. The pair have had several arguments in almost every episode. This communication gap was evident during the intervention of Pastor Cal, where they worked on communicating with each other.

With Married At First Sight expert Dr. Viviana, the couple worked on intimacy issues, and viewers could see them spending some quality time with each other. But like every other couple on the show, drama is never far behind.

Fans react to Married At First Sight couple Mark and Lindsey's argument

Fans of the show are extremely skeptical of the relationship surviving until Decision Day. They took to social media to express why they felt that way.

Dr. Laura Pinto Hansen 🇵🇹🇺🇦🇺🇸 @casocprof @MAFSLifetime It is a perfect storm. Between cameras, landlord problems, invasion of bedbugs, and out of work, it is no wonder the poor guy has no energy for this marriage. Would be tough under normal circumstances. @MAFSLifetime It is a perfect storm. Between cameras, landlord problems, invasion of bedbugs, and out of work, it is no wonder the poor guy has no energy for this marriage. Would be tough under normal circumstances.

Primula @Primula_England @MAFSLifetime Good Lord, now they’re squabbling about the price of fruit & veggies. I hope to Betsy these two split on Decision Day. They are not suited to each other! #mafs @MAFSLifetime Good Lord, now they’re squabbling about the price of fruit & veggies. I hope to Betsy these two split on Decision Day. They are not suited to each other! #mafs

Jestine @pwertyjpurple @MAFSLifetime Being employed should be a qualification to apply for this show. Thats starting out wrong. They're expected to respect and fa) in love with a stranger who can't even provide. Come on @MAFSLifetime Being employed should be a qualification to apply for this show. Thats starting out wrong. They're expected to respect and fa) in love with a stranger who can't even provide. Come on

TiiL @MzTeel @ShadowMaxPixie @MAFSLifetime I hunted for someone to share my comment with 🤣 I think I understand & like her too now. Lindsey is very direct & Mark can’t handle it. Both are listening to respond instead of listening to understand. @ShadowMaxPixie @MAFSLifetime I hunted for someone to share my comment with 🤣 I think I understand & like her too now. Lindsey is very direct & Mark can’t handle it. Both are listening to respond instead of listening to understand.

Boomer44! @Boomer44000 @MAFSLifetime I suspect Mark‘s love language is for somebody just to be reasonable normal polite and not embarrassing. If she would just calm down he would probably be very happy with her. But this whole always hysterical thing that she does is not good for him. #MAFSBoston @MAFSLifetime I suspect Mark‘s love language is for somebody just to be reasonable normal polite and not embarrassing. If she would just calm down he would probably be very happy with her. But this whole always hysterical thing that she does is not good for him. #MAFSBoston

Kim Marie @KimMari15039764 @MAFSLifetime these clips are proof you have to date and get to know a person before marriage because marrying a stranger is a really bad idea @MAFSLifetime these clips are proof you have to date and get to know a person before marriage because marrying a stranger is a really bad idea

Shaday Luke @mamtish @MAFSLifetime None of these couples will make it! They should just end the fiasco now. These ‘experts’ have performed amateurishly this time!!! There’s no redeeming this!!! @MAFSLifetime None of these couples will make it! They should just end the fiasco now. These ‘experts’ have performed amateurishly this time!!! There’s no redeeming this!!!

MaryAnn D'Amore @Mdamore121 @MAFSLifetime It's obvious that they are not a good match. Mark is very low-key and respectable yet his wife is very loud and outgoing, two different people entirely. I don't see this working. Neither is right or wrong they just need to be set up with people like themselves @MAFSLifetime It's obvious that they are not a good match. Mark is very low-key and respectable yet his wife is very loud and outgoing, two different people entirely. I don't see this working. Neither is right or wrong they just need to be set up with people like themselves

Lilly González🇵🇷🏳️‍🌈 @LillyGonzlez5 @MAFSLifetime Respect goes both ways.. and Mark doesn't respect her neither.. maybe cause of what she done during the season or maybe cause he don't love her.. but come on.. she can't even touch him without getting upset? That's too much already. @MAFSLifetime Respect goes both ways.. and Mark doesn't respect her neither.. maybe cause of what she done during the season or maybe cause he don't love her.. but come on.. she can't even touch him without getting upset? That's too much already.

Steph @st3pph @MAFSLifetime She’s obnoxious but I’ve met men who don’t mind women like her. They enjoy it. And it’s not her fault he’s jobless/homeless during this process so that sucks for her to deal with him under such stress. And for him. Just not the right match and I don’t think either are bad @MAFSLifetime She’s obnoxious but I’ve met men who don’t mind women like her. They enjoy it. And it’s not her fault he’s jobless/homeless during this process so that sucks for her to deal with him under such stress. And for him. Just not the right match and I don’t think either are bad

Married At First Sight couple Mark and Linsey have a heated argument

On Episode 12 of the show, the couples decided to do household chores together. Mark and Lindsey went grocery and vegetable shopping together, and the former was not pleased with his wife's behavior at the store. He said:

"I see Lindsey grabbing every possible vegetable and fruit. If we have a budget we agree on, you need to respect that. Currently I'm not working. Every dollar adds up."

When the two sat down to discuss the issue later in the day, Mark made his feelings very clear to Lindsey. He said:

"We have such a rollercoaster relationship. Will things [from the past] start resurfacing?"

Lindsey responded:

"Not once are you looking at this of 'Where can I do better? And where did I go wrong?' This bothers me."

Mark seemed frustrated and told her that it was a "two-way street." He felt that Lindsey was not putting in enough effort. When she then tried to comfort him by stroking his arm, he pulled away and asked her to stop doing so.

"Stop! Stop! Stop! Stop! You don't have to, like, grip me like that."

Lindsey left the house saying:

"Then I'm done. I'm talking to a wall. I'm not sure I want to hurdle this brick wall."

After the fight, Lindsey was mad at Mark for not taking accountability. In a confessional on Married At First Sight, she got emotional:

"So I'm just not sure what we're doing here. My issue is can he take accountability when he makes a mistake? This is no man of mine."

With many issues yet to be dealt with, and with Decision Day on Married At First Sight just a couple of weeks away, only time will tell if this relationship will survive or not. Viewers will have to tune in next week to see how the couples try to resolve their differences and move forward.

Married At First Sight airs every Wednesday at 8.00 pm ET on Lifetime.

Edited by Siddharth Satish