Fans have doubts about Married At First Sight couple Mark and Lindsey's relationship

As Lifetime's Married At First Sight inches closer to the finale, it has now become instrumental for the couples on the show to see if they can make their marriage work. All of them currently hold different stances with respect to each other and their relationships. However, one common issue that all the couples seem to be facing is a failure to communicate effectively.
When it comes to miscommunication, the couple that seems to top the list would be Mark and Lindsey. The pair have had several arguments in almost every episode. This communication gap was evident during the intervention of Pastor Cal, where they worked on communicating with each other.
With Married At First Sight expert Dr. Viviana, the couple worked on intimacy issues, and viewers could see them spending some quality time with each other. But like every other couple on the show, drama is never far behind.
Fans react to Married At First Sight couple Mark and Lindsey's argument
Fans of the show are extremely skeptical of the relationship surviving until Decision Day. They took to social media to express why they felt that way.
Married At First Sight couple Mark and Linsey have a heated argument
On Episode 12 of the show, the couples decided to do household chores together. Mark and Lindsey went grocery and vegetable shopping together, and the former was not pleased with his wife's behavior at the store. He said:
"I see Lindsey grabbing every possible vegetable and fruit. If we have a budget we agree on, you need to respect that. Currently I'm not working. Every dollar adds up."
When the two sat down to discuss the issue later in the day, Mark made his feelings very clear to Lindsey. He said:
"We have such a rollercoaster relationship. Will things [from the past] start resurfacing?"
Lindsey responded:
"Not once are you looking at this of 'Where can I do better? And where did I go wrong?' This bothers me."
Mark seemed frustrated and told her that it was a "two-way street." He felt that Lindsey was not putting in enough effort. When she then tried to comfort him by stroking his arm, he pulled away and asked her to stop doing so.
"Stop! Stop! Stop! Stop! You don't have to, like, grip me like that."
Lindsey left the house saying:
"Then I'm done. I'm talking to a wall. I'm not sure I want to hurdle this brick wall."
After the fight, Lindsey was mad at Mark for not taking accountability. In a confessional on Married At First Sight, she got emotional:
"So I'm just not sure what we're doing here. My issue is can he take accountability when he makes a mistake? This is no man of mine."
With many issues yet to be dealt with, and with Decision Day on Married At First Sight just a couple of weeks away, only time will tell if this relationship will survive or not. Viewers will have to tune in next week to see how the couples try to resolve their differences and move forward.
Married At First Sight airs every Wednesday at 8.00 pm ET on Lifetime.