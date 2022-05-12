"She must like to be criticized": Married at First Sight fans feel Katina Goode made the wrong decision by deciding to stay married

Tonight's Decision Day on Married at First Sight Season 14 was quite shocking as Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson decided to stay married to each other. The couple has always had differing opinions on things, and Olajuwon never supported his wife's education.

He would often mention how he wanted kids within two years and wanted to travel, but Katina's education would make it difficult for her to manage the same. He wanted a wife who would take on a more traditional role and wanted to marry a girl who cooks good food.

Fans felt Katina made the wrong decision by deciding to stay married to him, and many believed that she would regret it later on. They wondered if the couple would even be able to stay married until the reunion.

Married at First Sight is an American reality experiment where two strangers marry each other without seeing or meeting one another. For the next eight weeks, they live together as husband and wife, participating in activities together to better understand one another.

Season 14 of the show began with five couples, but only four are left after one couple walked out of the show. They are:

Michael Morency and Jasmina Outar

Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson

Noi Phommasak and Steve Moy

Lindsey Georgoulis and Mark Maher

Married at First Sight fans feel Katina Goode made a poor decision

Tonight on Married at First Sight, fans were shocked to see Katina Goode decide to stay married to a man who wanted her to focus on kitchen duties and even mentioned that he did not like her cooking.

Katina said straight away:

"I want to stay married to you."

Her husband, on the other hand, felt that he deserved a more established woman but loved Katina as a person and their chemistry. He revealed how it was his father's birthday on the day the episode was recorded and said yes to Katina.

Fans did not think the two would ultimately make it and called out Katina for her poor decision-making skills:

t @tav1anna Cheers to a lifetime of emotional abuse I guess #mafs Cheers to a lifetime of emotional abuse I guess #mafs

Jenna @jennasilvius Dear baby Jesus, wake Katina up, and don’t let them still be married at the reunion #MAFS Dear baby Jesus, wake Katina up, and don’t let them still be married at the reunion #MAFS https://t.co/yWfi46zEO2

acyetray olemancay @Mysafewordisbye #MarriedAtFirstSight #DecisionDay I would’ve let that joker sit there and cry after the way he has demeaned u the entire experience. #mafs I would’ve let that joker sit there and cry after the way he has demeaned u the entire experience. #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight #DecisionDay https://t.co/8yrWbXTHRb

𝓈ℴ𝓁𝒾𝒹 @_amiableme #MAFS Hell if she like it I love it! Lol! She must like to be criticized!! Hell if she like it I love it! Lol! She must like to be criticized!!😩 #MAFS

The journey of Married at First Sight couple Katina Goode and Olajuwon Dickerson

Tonight on Married at First Sight, Katina and Olajuwon decided to stay married to each other.

The 29-year-old Katina was single for two years before the show but joined the cast to finally marry someone and start a family. Olajuwon, on the other hand, was a playboy before the show but had expectations of having a normal family and a traditional wife.

In a previous episode, Olajuwon had revealed to his coach Mack that he just hoped that Katina would make the right decision and revealed his doubts about Katina and their future together, since he wanted to travel and have children soon.

He was not sure if the two could together achieve their goals and confessed to having broken up with his ex-girlfriend for the same reason. Katina, on the other hand, was sure that they could work things out and was worried that she might have to be single again after shooting Married at First Sight.

Dr. Viviana Coles had previously warned Olajuwon that he should not expect his wife to fulfill all of the traditional housewife roles at home, especially since Katina stays busy most of the time. Katina has also been seen crying over the fact that her husband does not make her feel good enough.

Olajuwon had even taken his wife to a cooking class to find out if she was "woman enough to be his wife" and had basic adulting skills.

Fans can watch the reunion episode of Married at First Sight Season 14 on May 18, 2022 on Lifetime at 8.00 pm ET.

