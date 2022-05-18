What time will Married at First Sight Season 14 Reunion Part-1 air? Relationship updates, plot, release date, and more

The finale of Married at First Sight (MAFS) season 14, which aired last week, left viewers in shock as none of the couples sought a divorce. They now return in reunion part-1 to give an update on their relationship status.

The latest season of Married at First Sight featured five couples: Alyssa and Chris, Jasmina and Michael, Katina and Olajuwon, Lindsey and Mark, and Noi and Steve. Chris and Alyssa filed for divorce at the beginning of season 14.

The remaining four couples continued their journey, where they went through many ups and downs. In the end, they surprised viewers as the four pairs chose to stay married in the finale. Now, they return to share their views on whether they made the right decision.

When will MAFS Season 14 Reunion Part-1 air?

The first part of Married at First Sight season 14 reunion (episode 18) is all set to air on Lifetime on Wednesday, May 18 at 8.00 PM ET. It will later be available on the network’s website as well.

Those who don’t have the channel can opt for multiple TV service providers such as Sling, YouTube TV, Philo, DirecTV Stream, and Fubo TV.

What to expect from Married at First Sight’s new episode?

Reunion part-1 of Married at First Sight Season 14 promises to be intense. Titled Boston Reunion, Part 1, the upcoming episode will welcome all couples, including Alyssa and Chris.

In a sneak peek clip, Alyssa apologized for her behavior towards Chris during the season and stated that she came on the show with “the purest intentions.” She further stated that they were not compatible and that she panicked as things didn’t work out for her.

The official synopsis of Married at First Sight Reunion Part-1 reads:

"Tensions flare and strained relationships are put to the test as the entire Boston cast reunites to relive the most shocking, emotional and dramatic moments from the Boston season; the couples also reveal stunning updates about their marriages.”

Host Kevin Frazier could be seen asking the couples whether they were still together. In the preview clip, Noi was seen teary-eyed while Steve was questioned about his job. Frazier then called Lindsey a “fire-starter,” and in response, she said:

“I really need a strong man who can stay up to me and say ‘uh uh… don’t do that. I don’t like that.”

Lindsey’s husband Mark then said:

“In certain situations, there were times where I could’ve spoken up.”

Katina and Olajuwon were also seen answering some burning questions, while the chemistry between Jasmine and Michael seemed to be missing. In the clip, Michael said:

“I got to the point where we were like ‘Alright we can tolerate each other.’ You can’t romance somebody that doesn’t want to be romanced.”

Viewers can expect a dramatic reunion on May 18 on Lifetime. The second part of the Boston reunion episode will air on Wednesday, May 25, at 8.00 PM ET.

Edited by Danyal Arabi