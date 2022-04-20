What time will Married at First Sight season 14 episode 15 air? Plot, release date and more about Lifetime’s reality series 

Lifetime is set to bring in yet another brand new episode of Married at First Sight season 14 this Wednesday. As Decision Day approaches, the four couples are trying to figure out whether they want to stay married or get divorced.

As per the show’s format, two strangers tie the knot first before getting to know each other. While this experiment might work for some, it can also turn out to be disastrous for others.

In episode 15, the couples will be seen cultivating a deeper bond and discovering each other’s past experiences and childhood stories.

Married at First Sight season 14 episode 15 is all set to air on Wednesday, April 20 at 8.00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on Lifetime. The episode will be available on the network’s website once it premieres on the channel.

Those who don’t have the channel can opt for several live streaming services, such as DirecTV Stream, Philo, YouTube TV, Sling, and Fubo TV.

What to expect from the new episode?

The upcoming episode of Married at First Sight season 14 will dive into the past experiences of each individual. Their partner will learn about how their husband or wife has been raised and will also visit their respective hometowns.

The official synopsis of episode 15, titled Past Lives, Open Minds, reads:

“With just a week and a half left until Decision Day, the husbands and wives share their pasts with their spouses in order to help cultivate a deeper bond; after meeting with an expert, one husband questions whether his wife should say ‘yes.’”

A promo clip gave a glimpse into what to expect from the new episode. The video featured Jasmine Outer and Michael Morency learning about each other’s childhood.

Morency said on the promo:

“It’s a lot of mixed emotions to bringing Jasmine to my old neighborhood. Because I haven’t even been here myself over a decade.”

Morency has not visited his old neighborhood since losing his mother to breast cancer. He was seen reading a letter to his young self - in the presence of his wife Outer - that stated how his life would turn out. Morency advised his younger self to appreciate his mother and hold on to her tighter.

The next shot featured Outer bringing Morency to her childhood home, where she confessed that her biological mother left her. Like Morency, she too read a note to her younger self.

It read:

“Your biological mom left you. Your dad left you. You got bullied.”

Morency was further seen expressing his emotions towards Outer after hearing about her childhood struggles. The promo video ended with the couple getting emotional and hugging each other.

Married at First Sight episode 15 will show other couples going through similar exercises. In addition to Michael and Jasmina, the remaining pairs of the show include Katina and Olajuwon, Mark and Lindsey, and Steve and Noi.

Edited by Prem Deshpande