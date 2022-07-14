Married at First Sight episode 2 season 15: Fans slam Morgan for thinking Binh is faking Covid

Episode 2 of Married at First Sight season 15 aired tonight on Lifetime. Soon-to-be-bride, Morgan was very excited about her wedding and went wedding dress shopping with her friends. She soon heard a piece of terrible news from an expert that Binh had caught Covid and the showmakers would have to postpone the wedding.

While at first, she was concerned about Binh's health but soon grew skeptical of the whole situation. She felt Binh might be faking Covid because he grew cold feet before the wedding.

Married at First Sight, fans felt that she was not taking Binh's health seriously and slammed her for thinking he would fake Covid. Fans also felt that she cared about her wedding and not her husband-to-be.

j @jaderaer #MarriedAtFirstSight Morgan is odd….like why would Binh lie about getting sick. If she already can’t trust him there’s no hope for them #mafs Morgan is odd….like why would Binh lie about getting sick. If she already can’t trust him there’s no hope for them #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight

Married at First Sight fans slam Morgan for thinking Binh had developed cold feet

Tonight, Morgan's reaction to the news that her husband-to-be had covid was not well received by fans. She called the ordeal a 'nightmare' because it ruined her wedding.

She also felt that Binh, whom she had not met then, might have developed cold feet and was faking Covid. Fans thought it was ironic since Morgan herself was a nurse, and she was not taking Binh's health issue seriously.

Experts on the show felt that Mogan and Binh were a perfect match for each other because both of them were family-oriented and valued education but Married at First Sight fans thought that the couple would not make it after the decision day because of Morgan's trust issues.

They slammed her for accusing her husband-to-be of faking a serious viral illness.

Always Right @UppityInsomniac #MAFS She went from Covid to cold feet in 2 seconds flat, with absolutely no evidence. So, Morgan's obviously really securebwith herself, huh guys... Most cool girls are, you know. #MarriedAtFirstSight She went from Covid to cold feet in 2 seconds flat, with absolutely no evidence. So, Morgan's obviously really securebwith herself, huh guys... Most cool girls are, you know. #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS https://t.co/9McfKSFNdU

Brofucius Duarte @BrofuciusDuarte I guess Morgan would want this alternative instead of a postponement... #MAFS I guess Morgan would want this alternative instead of a postponement...#MAFS https://t.co/wByDSxlyCv

jenji @jenjihere #MAFS Morgan, the man signed contract 4a full on $ tv show. I doubt they'd let him get away w saying he has COVID w/out some kind of proof so as 2protect their prod schedule & crew who could've been exposed. I'm all 4occasional tinfoil hat, but dis too much. #MarriedAtFirstSight Morgan, the man signed contract 4a full on $ tv show. I doubt they'd let him get away w saying he has COVID w/out some kind of proof so as 2protect their prod schedule & crew who could've been exposed. I'm all 4occasional tinfoil hat, but dis too much. #MarriedAtFirstSight #MAFS https://t.co/mItU9ZoDU1

Des 💕 @ThatsMyDestiny_ Morgan annoying as hell already. Like bitch it’s still a pandemic #MAFS Morgan annoying as hell already. Like bitch it’s still a pandemic #MAFS

Nick Cannon’s 47th Child 👶🏿 @T_G_I_Ferb



That man has Covid and faking it is not what he is doing smh Morgan? You just created this BIG ASS STORY knowing damn well we are still actively in a pandemicThat man has Covid and faking it is not what he is doing smh #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight You have some internal work to do beloved Morgan? You just created this BIG ASS STORY knowing damn well we are still actively in a pandemic That man has Covid and faking it is not what he is doing smh #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight You have some internal work to do beloved https://t.co/OB5tGBWhW2

What happened on Married at First Sight tonight?

Two couples married tonight on Married at First Sight: Lindy-Miguel and Stacia-Nate. Stacia and Nate gifted each other the same thing before getting married - a polaroid camera. Both of them used the word adventurous to describe their wedding.

Miguel spoke to Lindy about his interest in dungeons and dragons. Lindy told Miguel that she often takes a day off to travel. Miguel said he could accompany her because he just needed Wi-Fi to work.

Lindy confessed that because of her religious upbringing, she was not even allowed to hold hands with any man or hug anyone.

Krysten was nervous about telling her father the news about her marrying a stranger. She had previously decided not to inform her father of the decision till the wedding day. Krysten said that her previous relationship's failure was not her fault and that she liked bald men.

The episode description reads,

"The soon-to-be-married eagerly await their turn at the altar with one wedding completed and four more to go, but for the first time in the history of the show, a wedding is postponed due to bad news that a groom receives from home."

Married at First Sight Season 15 follows the format of the earlier seasons, but this time it showcases couples based out of San Diego. Experts have carefully and practically chosen partners who will marry each other based on their inherent qualities.

Married at First Sight airs on Lifetime every Wednesday at 8 pm ET.

