Married at First Sight on Lifetime: Will Nate's "intentional high-risk, high reward" theory work with Stacia?

Nate and Stacia will put their married lives to the test on Lifetime’s new show Married at First Sight. After being matched by the experts on the show, the couple will go on a honeymoon, move in together, and lead a married life.

However, in the end they would decide if they're truly made for each other or if they are better on their own.

Married at First Sight will air on July 6, 2022, at 8/7c on the Lifetime network. The show will feature 5 couples navigating their newfound relationship with their partner.

The trailer for the show promises a lot of drama and a few romantic moments among the couple. It seemed to hint that season 15 of the reality show will be nothing short of a rollercoaster ride for its viewers.

All about Nate and Stacia from Married at First Sight

Stacia is an accountant by profession who was born in Lynwood, California to a young single mother. The 37-year-old was raised by her mother and grandmother.

Since she already has a steady profession, Stacia is now ready for the next phase of her life. The accountant is now ready to walk down the aisle and spend the rest of her life with her partner.

However, she is extremely picky and has high standards for her life partner and is not ready to settle down with anyone who doesn't tick her checklist.

Being an "unconventional" type of person, Stacia opted to be on Married at First Sight and be a part of the experiment. She seemingly believes that this is her last chance at marriage and a family. The accountant is ready to put her life in the hands of experts on the show.

The "independent and ambitious" star is looking for someone who is "loyal and trustworthy." Her ideal partner is also someone who wouldn't be intimidated by her Boss Lady personality and attitude.

Like Stacia, Nate was also raised by a single parent. The 34-year-old is a day trader in the stock market. who was raised by a single dad. Originally, from Las Vegas, Nate is a “hustler with a heart” who has an “entrepreneurial spirit.”

On the show, he is looking for someone with whom he can build a legacy. In the past, he has struggled to find a partner who can share his ambitious mindset. Although, his analogy for meeting an exceptional wife is “intentional high-risk, high reward,” he has now left it to the experts to find his potential match.

Married at First Sight, its new season and more

Married at First Sight premieres with a three-hour episode on Wednesday at 8 pm ET on Lifetime. Over the course of eight weeks, it will document the lives of five couples as they "get together and share the good, the bad and the ugly about their unique unions."

These are the couples who will feature in season 15 of the show:

Lindy (29) - Doctor of Physical Therapy and Miguel (35) - Associate Medical Director Alexis (29) - Logistics Specialist and Justin (33) - Digital Marketing Specialist Stacia (37) - Accountant and Nate (34) - Day Trader Morgan (27) - Registered Nurse and Binh (29) - Engineer Krysten (32) - Sales Rep and Mitch (41) - Environmental Policy Advocate

Married At First Sight is produced by Kinetic Content (a Red Arrow Studios company). Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Montré Burton, Toni Gallagher, and Erica Kessler from Kinetic Content, and Amy Winter and Cat Rodriguez from Lifetime are the executive producers for Married at First Sight.

Tune in on July 6 to find out if Nate and Stacia are perfect for each other, and whether after the experiment they decide to stay married or get divorced.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far