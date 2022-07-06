Married at First Sight on Lifetime: Are Morgan and Binh ready to settle down?

The brand new season of Lifetime’s hit reality TV show, Married at First Sight, premieres with a three-hour episode on Wednesday, July 6 at 8 PM ET. The series is headed to the West Coast for season 15.

Morgan and Binh will be one of the couples on the show, where they will navigate through their struggles with commitment. Dr. Pepper Schwartz and Pastor Cal Roberson will guide the couple on their journey to the altar. It will be interesting to see if the pressure makes the couple come together or fall apart as they move forward in the show.

All about Married at First Sight couple Morgan and Binh

In the promotions for the reality show’s new season, Morgan is described as a nurse who “loves anime” and is “seeking someone dependable.”

Her bio on Lifetime’s website says that her career as a nurse “has prepared her well for an opportunity like Married At First Sight.”

It further reads

“She is at a point in life where she is ready to settle down; she is stable, knows what she wants in a partner, and is open to the possibility of the experts finding her a man with whom she could easily spend the rest of life.”

She is paired with Binh, who is an engineer and a personal trainer. He has been described as someone who is “family-oriented” and “frugal.”

His bio says that Binh “is in the best physical and mental shape of his life.”

It further states

“He believes it is time to settle down and start a family. He has full faith in the Married At First Sight process because his own parents fell in love at first sight and he has always wanted a love like theirs.”

It will be intriguing to see how these two people connect in season 15 of the show.

About Married at First Sight Season 15

The new season of the Critic's Choice Award-winning show will air on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET.

Singles from San Diego, California, will be matched for season 15, and their journeys will be documented on the show. Couples who will be seen alongside Morgan and Binh are

Alexis and Justin

Stacia and Nate

Krysten and Mitch

This season, experts Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper will be joined by the Hollywood producer and motivational speaker DeVon Franklin. Psychotherapist and relationship guru Dr. Pia Holec will be providing the couples with additional support throughout the new season.

The official synopsis for the show reads

"Every new two-hour episode will capture each couple’s emotional journey as they go from wedding to honeymoon, to early nesting and navigating the daily struggles that come with a new marriage.

It further states

"After the eight-week experiment comes to an end, each couple will make the biggest decision of their lives: to stay married or get a divorce. The love, stakes and suspense are at an all time high on this incredible season of Married at First Sight."

Tune into Married at First Sight, premiering exclusively on the Lifetime Network on Wednesday 8:00 PM ET.

