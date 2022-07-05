Married at First Sight on Lifetime: Who are Lindy and Miguel?

Lindy and Miguel are one of the couples who will appear on Lifetime’s hit dating show, Married at First Sight.

The series, centered around couples is all set to capture their “emotional journey as they go from wedding to honeymoon, to early nesting and navigating the daily struggles that come with a new marriage."

The newly-matched couples on the show will also have an opportunity to share the good as well as the bad parts about their unique stories.

At the end of the show, viewers will see whether Lindy and Miguel decide to stay married despite all the ups and downs they encounter, or whether their marriage culminates in a divorce.

Season 15 of Married at First Sight will air on July 6 at 8 pm ET, exclusively on the Lifetime network.

Exploring the relationship of Married at First Sight couple Lindy and Miguel

Born and bought up in Olympia, Washington, with a religious upbringing, Lindy received her Doctorate of Physical Therapy from the Western University of Health Sciences in 2018. After this, she worked on a two-month contract as a physical therapist at South Marin Health and Wellness Center.

She went on to work for another two years at G SPORTS PHYSICAL THERAPY, INC. before becoming self-employed at Luna On-Demand Physical Therapy. She is currently working as a part-time physical therapist at Sharp HealthCare in San Diego, California.

29-year-old Lindy was involved in two serious relationships in the past and was also engaged when she was young. However, things did not go as per plan and for the past two years she has been single. In Married at First Sight, Lindy is “looking for a nerdy companion.”

Miguel, on the other hand, is originally from Manhattan, New York. When he was 10, he relocated to Puerto Rico following his parents' divorce. He considers himself a serial monogamist.

On the dating show, the self-proclaimed “dork” is “looking for his best friend” with whom he can share the rest of his life.

As per his Lifetime profile, he is a 35-year-old starry-eyed and "very traditional" man who belives that the show is “the perfect juxtaposition of chance and methodological romantic pairing, and wishes to dissect whether love is solely dictated by fate and happenstance or if it can be manufactured and concocted in a lab-like setting.”

All about Married at First Sight

Like the previous 14 seasons of Married at First Sight, Season 15 will also show singles getting married, going on a honeymoon, moving in together, and navigating their day-to-day lives as a married couple before deciding whether to continue as husband and wife or get divorced.

Hollywood producer, New York Times bestselling author and relationship advisor, DeVon Franklin, along with Dr. Pia Holec, a renowned psychotherapist who specializes in s*x and couples’ therapy, will join relationship experts Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper in Season 15 of the show. Dr. Viviana Coles will not be present in the new season due to other projects at hand.

Are Lindy and Miguel perfect for each other? And will they be able to go through the initial hiccups of married life and be together for a lifetime or will they go their separate ways by the end of the show?

Viewers will have to tune in on Wednesday on Lifetime to watch their journey on Married at First Sight. The show will premier with a 3-hour long episode exclusively on Lifetime.

