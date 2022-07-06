Who are Krysten and Mitch? This Married at First Sight couple is ready to get hitched

The panel of experts has matched Krysten with Mitch on Married at First Sight, and the couple is ready to walk down the aisle. They are both eager to start a new life with someone special so it is only fitting that they will soon be pronounced husband and wife.

Up until now, Married at First Sight boasts "14 couples still happily married and nine children." Season 15 will aim to further cement the show's theory about getting married at first sight being a successful endeavor. The season will premiere on July 6, 2022, at 8/7c on Lifetime.

All about Married at First Sight’s Krysten and Mitch

Krysten is a 32-year-old sales representative from Virginia who hopes to find her dream man on the show. On the other hand, 41-year-old environmental policy advocate Mitch also wants to get married to his ideal woman and start a new life.

Krysten is very close to her family, so she always wanted to get married and have children of her own. However, things did not turn out quite as planned. After being in a serious relationship with someone she thought was her Mr. Perfect, she had to endure heartbreak when they broke up post their engagement. Krysten struggled to find a true connection following the incident.

Krysten decided to join the show to make her dream come true. She is “seeking someone burly and masculine" to settle down with.

Laid-back Mitch presents a stark contrast to Krysten. He has never embraced a long-term relationship. His parents divorced when he was three years old which affected his idea of relationships as an adult. He is scared to repeat their mistakes.

He has joined the show hoping that the experts will help him overcome his fears and find the right life partner. A "rebel with a cause," Mitch wants to be with someone who allows him to open up and share everything. He is also a conscious environmentalist.

Cast of Married at First Sight

For the first time ever, the show has headed to the sunny West Coast to showcase singles from San Diego. The five couples who have been matched by the experts for this season of the show are:

Morgan and Binh Krysten and Mitch Stacia and Nate Alexis and Justin Lindy and Miguel

The show is going to be a roller-coaster ride of heightened emotions and intense relationship drama. While there will be moments filled with love and optimism, viewers can also expect a fair amount of problems as the couples try to navigate their way around their new marriages.

Will Mitch be able to overcome his inhibitions, and will Krysten find her Mr. Perfect in Mitch? Tune in on Wednesday, July 6, to Lifetime find out. The show can also be watched on streaming services like Hulu and Philo. Viewers will have to purchase the live TV package to access Season 15 of Married at First Sight on Hulu.

