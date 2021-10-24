"We have to be more aware of this environmental crisis"- BLACKPINK speaks up about climate change for Dear Earth special

BLACKPINK puts its global influence to good use by speaking up about one of the most critical concerns in the world right now- Climate Change.

YouTube @YouTube #DearEarth 🖤💗 can’t wait to share what Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, & Lisa have been up to on set 💗🖤 #BLACKPINK 🖤💗 can’t wait to share what Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé, & Lisa have been up to on set 💗🖤 #BLACKPINK #DearEarth https://t.co/n2zg1tGxlr

The world famous K-Pop band joins talented artists like Billie Eilish, Tinashe and Jaden Smith in YouTube Originals's Dear Earth project.

The Dear Earth project can be described as:

“An epic global celebration of our planet and what we need to do to reverse climate change."

The Dear Earth project brings together some of the biggest names on the planet for a combination of musical performances and speeches to make people aware of the dangers of climate change and the necessity of timely action.

Given BLACKPINK members' deep-rooted involvement with climate change awareness and their position as Goodwill Ambassadors for the upcoming 26th Climate Change Conference, their contribution to the Dear Earth project is no surprise.

BLACKPINK speaks up on climate change

In their speech, released on October 24, all BLACKPINK members addressed their fans about the severity of the environmental crisis. The K-pop legends also encouraged the younger generation to make their voices heard and urge world leaders to take systematic action to bring about real change concerning the climate.

KpopHerald @Kpop_Herald "Our generation is far from powerless," @BLACKPINK said during the #DearEarth climate change event. To youths and Blinks around the world: "We must voice our thoughts on the current state of the earth until we can take on that resposibility ourselves." 🌍 #DearEarth WithBLACKPINK "Our generation is far from powerless," @BLACKPINK said during the #DearEarth climate change event. To youths and Blinks around the world: "We must voice our thoughts on the current state of the earth until we can take on that resposibility ourselves." 🌍 #DearEarthWithBLACKPINK https://t.co/b0tTEFtpMk

mariah⁷+⁴+⁸🥰(studying📚) @ihatemyselfuwu5 Blackpink speaking on dear earth makes me want to go pick up all the trash that gets dumped on my street. Good on you blackpink. Y'all making an impact. I sound sarcastic but I'm not I'm really glad the girls are speaking on important things like climate change. And they're right Blackpink speaking on dear earth makes me want to go pick up all the trash that gets dumped on my street. Good on you blackpink. Y'all making an impact. I sound sarcastic but I'm not I'm really glad the girls are speaking on important things like climate change. And they're right

BLACKPINK's Jennie was the one to kick off the speech, highlighting how the world, the youth, in particular, is connected via technology and thus must join hands in defeating the common issue - climate change. Jennie said,

Hi, this is BLACKPINK, and we want to share an important message with you all. We are the first generation to have grown up in the digital age, and that makes us unique. Since we have grown up connected to each other through technology, we have a lot in common regardless of where we live on earth. Today, we are connected once again as we’re facing a common problem associated with the times that we live in.

BLACKPINK leader Jisoo then chimed in with her concern for a planet that has become "sicker and sicker." Encouraging people to be more aware of the environmental crisis, Jisoo too wished the world to work towards creating an environment more suited for sustainibility.

We are growing up in a planet that, every day since we were born, has gotten sicker and sicker. And since our generation is also the best connected, and because we will be around to see how this story unfolds, we have to be more aware of this environmental crisis.

BLACKPINK members also revealed that awareness of climate change and the need for action is a gradual process. Each member then elaborated on what made them realize that the environmental crisis is a serious concern.

Rosé pointed out the immense amount of waste collected every year and said,

“I realized the seriousness of this problem after noticing the amount of waste the earth is collecting each year.”

For BLACKPINK's maknae, Lisa, the realization struck when she noticed how bad air pollution had become.

This problem has never been more important to me since realizing how harmful air pollution has become.

For Jisoo and Jennie, the tipping points were the rapid melting of the polar ice caps, and the destruction of the Amazon rainforest, especially from the wildfires that took place in 2020.

Watch the rest of the insightful speech here:

Along with the speech, the globally popular girl group also lent their voice to the global initiative with an incredible performance of their soulful ballad, "Stay." With millions of fans (BLINKS) worldwide, one hopes that BLACKPINK's plea for environmental awareness brings much-needed change.

Rosie. @rosieposlie Dear Earth is a campaign that is centered around climate change. We, Blackpink, those of us who will one day inherit this earth, we'll be watching what happens in glasow this November. It's time to step up together for a sustainable environment. 🌏 Dear Earth is a campaign that is centered around climate change. We, Blackpink, those of us who will one day inherit this earth, we'll be watching what happens in glasow this November. It's time to step up together for a sustainable environment. 🌏 https://t.co/8dECADRxse

Hortensia @Hortens06665182

#DearEarthWithBLACKPINK

@BLACKPINK @BLACKPINK GLOBAL ..Lets go Blinks!!! Let's be the example and inspiration for other fandoms to also join the cause to spread awareness and also contribute in whatever small way to slow the effects of climate change🌍SAVE EARTH WITH THE PINKS @BLACKPINKGLOBAL ..Lets go Blinks!!! Let's be the example and inspiration for other fandoms to also join the cause to spread awareness and also contribute in whatever small way to slow the effects of climate change🌍SAVE EARTH WITH THE PINKS

#DearEarthWithBLACKPINK

@BLACKPINK

Catch their "Stay" performance here:

Also Read

BLACKPINK has long been invested in climate change activism and has contributed significantly to efforts around the world. They were also named advocates for the United Nations' upcoming 26th Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar