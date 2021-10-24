"I really like Blackpink": Fans react as Squid Game's Anupam Tripathi reveals his love for the K-pop group

Squid Game's Anupam Tripathi wins hearts once again by revealing himself to be a fan of BLACKPINK!

Netflix's Squid Game has propelled a lot of its actors to global fame, but no one's story is perhaps as incredible as that of Anupam Tripathi. Having made the journey from India to South Korea, the Korea National University of Arts student made waves with his portrayal of the naive and affable, Abdul Ali.

Despite being a foreigner, the actor quickly took to the Korean language, making his debut in the box office hit Ode to My Father.

Tripathi's Squid Game role, though, happens to be his most significant. The actor recently appeared on MBC’s I Live Alone, giving fans an insight into his day-to-day life, from relishing chai to gushing over BLACKPINK.

Squid Game's Anupam Tripathi loves BLACKPINK

On 22 October 2021, Anupam Tripathi appeared on I Live Alone, an MBC reality show that gives a glimpse into the daily lives of celebrities. During the episode, the Squid Game star took viewers into his semi-basement studio, where he had recently moved to.

The show followed the actor right from the moment he woke up. True to his Indian roots, the first thing Tripathi did after getting out of bed was to make himself a piping hot cup of chai (tea) with fresh ginger. The Space Sweeper actor said,

"I have tea time because I want to spend and enjoy at least 5-10 minutes to myself."

Tripathi then went on to call his family back home in India. The actor's mother was full of praise for his performance in Squid Game, revealing how proud everyone was of his accomplishments. His younger brother too, couldn't stop boasting about his hyung, saying,

“Everyone is complimenting you. They ask me if I’m your brother.”

However, the winning moment had to be when Anupam Tripathi revealed his undying love for BLACKPINK.

The actor, before entering the show, turned on the music. And his choice? What other than the biggest girl group in the world - BLACKPINK! The song, chosen by Squid Game star, was none other than the band's hit number How You Like That.

When host Park Na Rae asked Tripathi if he was a fan of BLACKPINK, the latter proudly proclaimed,

"Of course!"

However, the actor is no akgae (solo stan)! When the host asked about his favorite member of BLACKPINK, Tripathi was quick to shut down such queries, announcing,

"You can't say that. BLACKPINK is one."

The actor joyfully grooved to the tune before following the rest of his daily routine.

Anupam Tripathi's love for BLACKPINK garners reactions from all over the globe

Fans of BLACKPINK were naturally overjoyed at the revelation, with many calling it "a win for Indian BLINKS."

BΛИGPIИKSOURCE⁷⁺⁴ (slow) @BANGPINKSOURCE Anupam Tripathi, who is an actor and is known for his role in Squid Game as “Abdu Ali”, recently mentioned @BLACKPINK when he appeared on a Korean variety show “I really like BLACKPINK. I cant even choose my favorite member among them because I like all of them” Anupam Tripathi, who is an actor and is known for his role in Squid Game as “Abdu Ali”, recently mentioned @BLACKPINK when he appeared on a Korean variety show “I really like BLACKPINK. I cant even choose my favorite member among them because I like all of them” https://t.co/hOZ6vA5adN

ً @Bpinksyy Anupam tripathi who played ‘Ali’ in Squid games mentioned Blackpink in an interview. A win for Indian blinks 😭 Anupam tripathi who played ‘Ali’ in Squid games mentioned Blackpink in an interview. A win for Indian blinks 😭 https://t.co/tPh66ZWh6G

🃏🎭 gas lighting in the name of God @F4NGEDELITY Anupam Tripathi is a blackpink fan we've LOST it all Anupam Tripathi is a blackpink fan we've LOST it all

Watch parts of the I Live Alone episode here:

Also Read

With Squid Game's Jung Ho Yeon as another self confessed BLINK (and also a very close friend of Jenny), one can assume a lot of BLACKPINK songs were played during the show's filming.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul