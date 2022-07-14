"Are y’all sure they’re not related?": Married at First Sight fans feel Nate and Stacia look alike

On tonight's episode of Married at First Sight, the second couple of Season 15, Nate and Stacia, got married at a beautiful wedding ceremony in front of their family and friends.

The two share many interests, including a desire to build a legacy. They like to invest and are involved in occupations related to finance. Stacia is an accountant, while Nate is a stock trader. Both of them also work from home.

Before the wedding, the couple gifted each other the same gift: a Polaroid camera. In their notes, they both used the word "adventurous" to describe their wedding journey.

The couple had many similarities, but what surprised Married at First Sight fans the most was how much Stacia and Nate looked alike.

Married at First Sight viewers ask experts to conduct a family background check as they think Stacia and Nate resemble each other

While Stacia and Nate married each other in a beautiful ceremony on tonight's episode of Married at First Sight, fans couldn't stop talking about how they looked like each other.

Some fans even felt that they might be cousins and asked the experts to conduct a family background check.

Naj @anajahmous Stacia and Nate giving cousins LMAO #mafs Stacia and Nate giving cousins LMAO #mafs

Kindred Spirit @StillOnTheStoop even their side profiles are the same They have the same exact faceeven their side profiles are the same #MAFS They have the same exact face 😂😂😂😂 even their side profiles are the same #MAFS

Tomi @tomibrooke #MarriedAtFirstSight If Stacia takes her Makeup off then she basically looks like Nate #mafs If Stacia takes her Makeup off then she basically looks like Nate #mafs #MarriedAtFirstSight

Ashanakira @ashanakira They look a like to me #mafs They look a like to me #mafs

Coriii💙 @lovecxri #mafs I wonder if the experts went over their family tree thoroughly..cause Nate & stasia look alike I wonder if the experts went over their family tree thoroughly..cause Nate & stasia look alike 🌚 #mafs

Kai. @_imkaija #mafs They cute I guess but Nate and Stacia look too much alike for me They cute I guess but Nate and Stacia look too much alike for me 😂 #mafs

What happened between Married at First Sight couple Stacia and Nate tonight?

At the start of tonight's episode, Stacia said she was excited about the wedding and doing her hair and make-up. However, she also told her mother that she might say no to her husband-to-be on decision day if he refuses to sign a prenup.

While she said she was ready to find her Prince Charming, Stacia later developed cold feet and said:

"Why didn’t anybody talk me out of this?"

Meanwhile, Nate was excited to get married and said he could not wait for the adventure to start.

After the wedding, Stacia told Nate that she was extremely independent. Nate said that this quality is exactly what he liked about her.

A recap of Married at First Sight Season 15 premiere

Last week, viewers met the Season 15 couples and saw them prepare for D-Day after sharing the happy news of their marriage with their loved ones.

A contestant named Miguel entered the show wearing a Dungeons & Dragons costume. He told viewers that comic books were an escape from reality for him. His match Lindy, however, was introduced as a regular church-goer and a Seventh Day Adventist, whose religious beliefs often affected her personal life.

Meanwhile, another contestant, Binh, confessed to his friends that he was very frugal and did not buy material possessions. He said he would rather invest every bit of his money in crypto. He apparently never used the AC even when it was very hot and ate peanut butter sandwiches and bananas every day for breakfast.

The new season features five couples from San Diego: Lindy and Miguel; Alexis and Justin; Krysten and Mitch; Morgan and Binh; and Stacia and Nate. Only time will tell if these couples are a perfect match.

Married at First Sight airs every Wednesday on Lifetime at 8 pm ET.

