Married at First Sight Season 15 premiere: Fans call Binh cheap as he refuses to even use AC 

Tonight on Married at First Sight, fans were introduced to this season's couples as they informed their family and friends about their decision to marry a stranger. Some of them supported the decisions of their loved ones, while others asked them to think through this life-changing decision.

Morgan and Binh also informed their friends of the decision. Binh confessed that he did not like spending much money and was 'super frugal.' He said he did not spend much money on material possessions and invested every bit of money in Crypto.

Binh refused to switch on the AC when he came home from work in San Diego, where the weather is sweltering, and opened the windows to cool himself off. His friends even joked about him and revealed that he used to have the same breakfast, peanut butter sandwiches and bananas every day.

Married at First Sight fans were shocked by his tendencies and felt that the couple might not make it because of his behavior.

#MAFSsandiego Binh wants to put all of his money in crypto & stock, but not on a date with his gf. Binh wants to put all of his money in crypto & stock, but not on a date with his gf. 🚩 🚩 🚩 #MAFSsandiego

Married at First Sight fans react as Binh reveals he does not come from a lot of money

Tonight on the season premiere of Married at First Sight, Binh revealed that he did not come from a lot of money and would not even buy his girlfriend an ice cream cone to save money. He said he might buy his girlfriend socks on her birthday, and his friends joked about him not even buying his wife a ring but would instead buy an onion ring for her.

They said that if his wife asked for a Tesla, he might gift her a Tesla stock instead of the car. Married at First Sight fans called out Binh for being cheap and said it might annoy his wife later.

Sho @4realsho #MAFS I pray Binh is just playing around about not going out & no splurging on ice cream #MAFS sandiego I pray Binh is just playing around about not going out & no splurging on ice cream😅 #MAFS #MAFSsandiego https://t.co/cL7pkTtpOG

Dee @Diva_D3e I don’t see Morgan and Binh working out 🫣 #MAFSsandiego I don’t see Morgan and Binh working out 🫣#MAFSsandiego

About Married at First Sight couple Morgan and Binh

Morgan is a 27-year-old nurse who says that she loves anime. She has not seen many episodes of the show but is tired of going on disastrous dates and wants to settle down. Her friends and family did not support her decision at first. She said,

"My friends and family thought I was absolutely crazy. Eventually, they came around and they’re extremely supportive of all of this."

She said she has set up her life with very few resources and seeks someone dependable. Her Lifetime description reads,

"She is at a point in life where she is ready to settle down; she is stable, knows what she wants in a partner, and is open to the possibility of the experts finding her a man with whom she could easily spend the rest of life."

Binh is frugal and family-oriented. Professionally, he is an engineer and a personal trainer and has a master's degree. His parents fell in love at first sight, and he wants the same to happen to him on the show. His Lifetime description reads,

"Binh is in the best physical and mental shape of his life. He believes it is time to settle down and start a family."

The show's season 15 features 5 couples from San Diego who have married each without meeting before their wedding day. The couples are:

Lindy and Miguel

Alexis and Justin

Stacia and Nate

Morgan and Binh

Krysten and Mitch

The show's description reads,

"Now as the Critic's Choice Award-winning hit series embarks on its milestone 15th season, premiering with a three-hour episode, July 6, at 8/7c on Lifetime, the show heads to the sunny West Coast for the first time ever. Singles from San Diego will meet their matches for a brand-new season. The love, stakes and suspense are at an all time high on this season of Married at First Sight."

Married at First Sight airs every Wednesday on Lifetime at 8 pm ET.

