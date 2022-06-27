Who is Caroline Byron? All about Alan Howard's wife as British hedge fund billionaire gets married in lavish ceremony with a performance by Lady Gaga

British billionaire Alan Howard recently married celebrity chef Caroline Byron at a huge wedding ceremony in Villa Olmo, Italy. The event was attended by several well-known faces, including Pixie Lott and her husband Oliver Cheshire.

Howard and Byron exchanged vows beneath a chuppah designed with white flowers. Guests were made to sit in white wrought iron chairs. The 250 guests were allowed to attend a private performance by Lady Gaga, who kept on changing her outfits throughout her show.

Ani💕 @stefanimamaa Lady Gaga served three outfits during her performance at the private wedding of British billionaire Alan Howard in Lake Como, Italy last night! Lady Gaga served three outfits during her performance at the private wedding of British billionaire Alan Howard in Lake Como, Italy last night!💖 https://t.co/dfniCC7rZA

scott @scott_wiggle The wedding of the tycoon Alan Howard at Villa Olmo: the house is tinged with a thousand colors (waiting for Lady Gaga) The wedding of the tycoon Alan Howard at Villa Olmo: the house is tinged with a thousand colors (waiting for Lady Gaga)

The major attraction of Alan Howard’s wedding was Lady Gaga, who arrived in a diamante gown with a plunging cross neckline and a thigh-grazing slit. A few videos of the performance were shared by guest Victoria Silvstedt.

One of the videos shows Gaga playing the piano, but this time she was seen in a different outfit – a strapless black velvet gown. Sources say that Gaga and Howard have known each other for a long time and back in 2010, the singer was paid £25,000 to perform at Howard’s son’s bar mitzvah celebrations.

Everything known about Alan Howard’s wife

Caroline Byron is a well-known chef running a catering company (Image via Brad Barket/Getty Images)

Caroline Byron is a former model and is currently a chef. She is the owner of a catering company and has been described as one of New York’s most sought-after caterers by ASOS.

Born on October 3, 1988, she also runs a food blog called Simply Caro and has a cookbook titled Gluten-Free Naturally. The United States native is also active on Instagram with around 70,000 followers and frequently posts recipes on her profile.

The 33-year-old spoke about her journey to becoming a chef during an interview and said that she struggled with her poor health between the ages of 10 and 18. Her health was so severe that she spent much of her time at home and school, unable to pursue her old and physical hobbies.

However, she began to develop an interest in baking and started with simple recipes. She later enrolled at the French Culinary Institute and while attending the program, felt weak and became exhausted, leading to weight gain, poor sleep, and digestion.

She switched to a fully gluten-free diet and her symptoms disappeared after a brief period. It allowed her to recreate the pastries and bread she loved in a better and healthier form.

In brief, about Alan Howard

Alan Howard is mostly known as the co-founder of Brevan Howard Asset Management LLP. He was named among the 40 highest-earning hedge fund managers by Forbes in 2013 and 53rd on the UK’s Sunday Times Rich List in 2014.

He quit as Brevan Howard’s CEO in 2019 and was replaced by chief risk officer, Aron Landy. He was initially on the New York Federal Reserve’s investor advisory committee on financial markets.

The 58-year-old then backed hedgefund One River Digital Asset Management to purchase Bitcoin and Ethereum worth $600 million in 2020. His net worth is estimated to be around $1.6 billion.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far