Kate Bock net worth: All about Kevin Love's wife as NBA star marries model

Basketball star Kevin Love tied the knot with model Kate Bock on June 25. The wedding ceremony, which took place at the New York City Public Library, was attended by family members and close friends.

While speaking to a news outlet, Bock said that the whole city is a part of their story, and it felt right to bring all their "favorite people" together at one of New York City's most iconic institutions. She said:

"Kevin and I are both very curious people and love literature, art, and history, and the New York Public Library encompasses all of that in such a romantic setting. It evokes the old-school New York glamor we were searching for and is so iconic to the city that we love. We also love that it is so close by to the place we had our first date — the St. Regis Hotel."

The ceremony at the New York City Public Library was attended by guests wearing black and white outfits. The bride chose a gown and shoes designed by Ralph Lauren alongside jewelry and a cathedral-length veil. She hired makeup artist Lisa Aharon and hairstylist Adam Maclay.

The groom also wore an outfit from Ralph Lauren. The pair traveled to the venue, and an after-party was organized following the wedding ceremony. They have requested that guests donate something to the Kevin Love Fund instead of bringing gifts.

How much is Kate Bock worth?

Born on January 30, 1988, Kate Bock is a well-known model who has been featured in magazines like Elle and Maxim. She has also worked for Victoria's Secret.

According to various sources, the 34-year-old's net worth is around $2 million. Although detailed information on her assets is not available, Bock has earned a lot from her career as a supermodel.

A local swimming pool in Vancouver discovered her when she was 12, and she eventually signed a contract. The Vancouver native went to Santa Barbara to shoot for the children's clothing brand Abercrombie Kids and moved to Paris when she was 18.

Bock has appeared in various magazines like Vogue, Glamour, and Elle and has been featured on the covers of Ocean Drive, Fitness, Grazia, and Maxim. Back in 2020, she was also featured on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Bock has been a part of advertisements by famous brands like Victoria’s Secret, L’Oreal, Ralph Lauren, Guess, and more. She was then featured in a music video titled Jack Sparrow by the comedy troupe The Lonely Island in 2011.

She collaborated with Australian brand Bond-Eye and launched a swimwear capsule collection in December 2021. She designed a jewelry line, Cattura, and joined water brand Pompette as its chief brand officer in 2021. She is also a creative consultant for the shopping application Verishop.

Kevin Love and Kate Bock’s relationship timeline

Kevin Love and Kate Bock were introduced by a photographer during a photoshoot in 2016. Love announced their engagement in January 2021 and shared black and white pictures where he is proposing to Bock.

Speaking about their wedding, Bock said that she and Love were aligned with their style and aesthetic and did not have many disagreements. She stated:

“We’re really excited to bring our dream party that we can throw for all of our friends and family together. We both grew up in different states, and then different countries, and then lived in many different states kind of following our careers. We have people all over the world, so I think we’re just really excited to have all of our people in one place.”

Love also said that they are excited to get married and said that they want to celebrate the best day of their life with the closest people, including their family and friends.

Kevin Love plays for the Cleveland Cavaliers and won the NBA Most Improved Player Award in 2011.

