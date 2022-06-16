Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story cast list: Candice King, Michael Roark and others star in Lifetime thriller

Lifetime's new crime thriller, Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story, is based on the shocking real-life story of Melanie McGuire, who was convicted of killing her husband in 2004.

The film is part of the network's Ripped From the Headlines series and is set to premiere on June 18, 2022.

Read on to learn more details about the cast of the film.

Lifetime's Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story stars Candice King as Melanie McGuire

Candice King as Melanie McGuire

Candice King stars in the lead role of Melanie McGuire. She looks impressive in the trailer, displaying a sense of chilling nonchalance that goes well with the film's overall tone.

As an actress, King is best known for essaying the character of Caroline Forbes in the CW's popular supernatural series, The Vampire Diaries. She has won a number of awards and nominations for her performance as Forbes in the show. She also played pivotal roles in The Originals and Legacies.

Apart from the aforementioned roles, King has also appeared in several films and TV shows over the years. These include Marcel Sarmiento's Deadgirl, Barra Grant's Love Hurts and Dating Rules From My Future Staff.

Michael Roark as William ''Bill'' McGuire

Michael Roark plays the role of Melanie's husband, William ''Bill'' McGuire. The 39-year-old has been a part of numerous films over the years, including Bennett's War, The Young and the Restless, Driven, and Beauty and the Beast.

Roark also boasts of a distinguished body of work on television, with memorable appearances in Finding Carter, Grey's Anatomy, Sleepy Hollow and Banshee. Roark is also a lawyer.

Jackson Hurst as Bradley Miller

Jackson Hurst plays the role of Bradley Miller, a doctor with whom Melanie has an affair in the film.

Hurst is widely known for his performance as Grayson Kent in Lifetime's legal comedy series titled Drop Dead Diva. He has also featured in a number of films and shows, including Frank Darabont's The Mist, A Bird of the Air, The Closer, Sharp Objects, CBS' Unforgettable, and many more.

Wendie Malick as Patti Prezioso

Wendie Malick in a still from Rush Hour (Image via IMDb)

Wendie Malick is cast in the role of Patti Prezioso, a lawyer who desperately fights to bring Melanie to justice.

As an actress, Malick has starred in several popular television shows, including HBO's Dream On, Hot in Cleveland and many more. Apart from TV, she's also featured in many films like the Bill Murray-starrer Scrooged and Confessions of a Shopaholic.

Over the years, Malick has also fetched a number of awards and accolades for her performances, including nominations for a Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy.

Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story preview

A preview of Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story was released by Lifetime on June 4, 2022. It offers a glimpse of the film's grim tone, with Candice King at the helm in the role of a lifetime.

Fans of thriller and true crime dramas should definitely check this one out. The film is directed by debutant Nicole L. Thompson, with Manu Boyer and Kim Raver serving as executive producers.

Don't miss Suitcase Killer: The Melanie McGuire Story on Lifetime on June 18, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET.

