Married at First Sight on Lifetime: Who are Alexis and Justin?

Married at First Sight, Lifetime's iconic dating show, returns with 5 couples, including Alexis and Justin, who will put their romance to the test.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

“Now as the Critic's Choice Award-winning hit series embarks on its milestone 15th season, premiering with a three-hour episode, July 6, at 8/7c on Lifetime, the show heads to the sunny West Coast for the first time ever. Singles from San Diego will meet their matches for a brand-new season. The love, stakes and suspense are at an all time high on this season of Married at First Sight."

The show will air on July 6 at 8/7c on the network.

All about Alexis and Justin from Married at First Sight

Alexis and Justin joined Married at First Sight with the intention of passing the experiment and staying together forever.

Alexis, a 29-year-old logistics specialist from New Jersey, is prepared to take the plunge. She wants to commit and be devoted to her partner for the rest of her life. Alexis understands that in order for a marriage to thrive, one must sometimes compromise, and she is prepared to do so.

Her Lifetime bio reads:

"She’s authentic, self-aware, comfortable in her own skin, can recognize her own triggers, and loves the person she’s become. She is ready to put it all on the line for a chance at finding real love."

She'd been proposed to three times before, but she refused to settle for anyone she knew wasn't right for her. Alexis is looking for a tall, athletic man who is ready to be as committed to the relationship as she is.

Justin, her partner, is a 33-year-old digital marketing specialist who might just be the man she is looking for, as he is also “looking for a secure connection.”

Justine, a native of Mobile, Alabama, was raised by a single mother and is looking for a partner who appreciates him for who he is. He is an optimist who “considers himself a leader.” Despite calling off his "engagement a month before the wedding," he aspires to be the best husband for his life partner and believes that with the help of the experts he can just become one.

About Married at First Sight

The show will premiere on July 6. However, the Season 15 Matchmaking Special already aired on June 22 at 8 pm ET, followed by the Kickoff Special on June 29 at 8 pm ET. The Kickoff Special offered viewers some behind-the-scenes shots with new cast members from the selection process.

After the end of season 15 on Wednesday, Lifetime will return with Married at First Sight: Afterparty, hosted by Keshia Knight Pulliam, on July 6 at 11 p.m. ET. The host will provide details on all the drama and romance of every episode.

The trailer for the show was released earlier last month and introduced viewers to the new couple and their heated arguments, promising that season 15 will be even more dramatic.

Tune in on July 6 on Lifetime to see whether Justin and Alexis will stay together forever or if they will part ways after Married at First Sight.

