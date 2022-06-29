Lifetime's Jailbreak Lovers cast list: Catherine Bell, Tom Stevens and other star in thriller film

Lifetime's upcoming thriller Jailbreak Lovers is set to air on the network on July 2, 2022. The film tells the story of a woman who always tried to do the right thing. Her life, however, takes a shocking turn after she loses her job.

The movie stars Catherine Bell and Tom Stevens, among many others, in pivotal roles. Read further ahead to find out more details about the cast of the film.

Jailbreak Lovers cast list: Catherine Bell and others feature in Lifetime's thriller drama

Catherine Bell

Catherine Bell plays the lead role of Toby in the film. Toby has always stuck to the conventional norms of society and tried to do the right thing. But her life changes forever when she loses her job.

As an actress, Bell is best known for her performances in shows like JAG and Army Wives. She's also appeared in a number of films over the years, including Bruce Almighty, Black Thunder, and many more.

Tom Stevens

Tom Stevens essays the role of John, Toby's lover, in the movie. Stevens has been a part of a number of films and shows over the years, like Wayward Pines, The Zoo Story, The Last Victim, and many more.

Apart from being an actor, Stevens is also a noted musician who was part of a band named AtomAtom.

Roman Podhora

Roman Podhora in Final Destination 5 (Image via IMDb)

Roman Podhora stars in a pivotal role in the film. Podhora is a noted actor from Canada, known for his work on It's a Boy Girl Thing, K-19 The Widowmaker, and Chicago. Details about his role in Jailbreak Lovers are not known at this point.

Apart from the aforementioned actors, the film also stars several others in pivotal roles, including:

Elinet Louicius

Ash Lee

Kalyn Miles

Dean McKenzie

Prince Justin Atkinson

The film is directed by Katie Boland from a script penned by Anne-Marie Hess. Boland is best known for her work as an actress on Terminal City, Hulu's Long Story, Short, CW's Reign, and many more.

Jailbreak Lovers plot

The film follows a woman named Toby who's always lived by the rules. The official synopsis of the film on Lifetime reads:

''Inspired by a true story, Jailbreak Lovers follows Toby (Catherine Bell), a woman who always played by the rules. Toby never ran a red light, married the only boy she ever dated, raised a family and went to church. She did everything she was supposed to do."

It further reads:

"When Toby loses her job and starts a non-profit to rehabilitate abused, rescued dogs at the local prison no one could have anticipated that she would end up on the run, shacked up with her younger lover John (Tom Stevens), a convicted murderer. The star-crossed lovers hatch a plan to break John out of prison by smuggling him out in one of the dog crates, sparking a federal manhunt.''

Lifetime hasn't released a trailer or preview of the film yet. But viewers can expect a gripping character-driven drama replete with shocking plot twists.

Don't miss Jailbreak Lovers on Lifetime on July 2, 2022.

