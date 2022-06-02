What will come to Hulu in June 2022? 5 best shows and movies to look forward to

The month of June will see Hulu introduce some brand new content on the platform. It seems that the titles being introduced are a mixed bag. While some will be airing their final season, others are completely new releases. Let's check some of the new titles slated for release this month, exclusively on Hulu.

5 Hulu Originals releasing this June

1) The Orville: New Horizons

The Orville is a comedy sci-fi drama created by Seth Macfarlane, with inspiration from Star Trek. The series, set 400 years in the future, revolves around the crew of U.S.S. Orville, a space exploratory vessel, as they experience the wonders of space as well as problems of everyday life.

The Orville: New Horizons airs June 2, 2022 (Image via Hulu)

The Orville talks about socially relevant issues in the context of the series, such as ethics of space exploration, discrimination against other species among other things.

The cast for The Orville: New Horizons (Image via Hulu)

The third season of the show is set to be released on June 2, 2022 on Hulu Originals. Production began back in 2019 but had to be stopped multiple times due to COVID-19.

2) Fire Island

Fire Island is a queer romantic comedy directed by Andrew Ahn. Noah and his group of queer friends go for their annual retreat at Fire Island Pines along the Long Island shore. It is a weeklong haven for queer people to party, have fun and escape everyday life.

A still from Fire Island (Image via Hulu)

However, unforeseen events put their vacation in a tense spot. Will they be able to come back next year? Fire Island, inspired by Jane Austen's Pride and Prejudice, is set to release on June 3, 2022, on Hulu.

3) Love, Victor

Love,Victor is set to release the final season on June 15, 2022. The Hulu original is set in the world of 2018 film, Love, Simon. It revolves around Victor, a closeted gay high schooler who navigates through a new school, changing relationships, and domestic hardships.

A still from Love, Victor (Image via Hulu)

Victor is trying to understand himself, his sexuality and the reality of the world in this coming-of-age series. When the going gets tough, he has Simon to provide him counsel and solace.

4) Good Luck to You, Leo Grande

Good Luck to You, Leo Grande revolves around the life of Nancy Stokes, a retired 55-year-old widow who claims to never have been adventurous in her life. After spending years in a boring marriage and having a non-existent s*x life, she decides to give herself a treat. She hires a young s*x worker Leo Grande, in the hopes of fulfilling her pent-up emotional and physical desires.

A still from Good Luck to You, Leo Grande (Image via Hulu)

The film talks about issues like body positivity, understanding oneself, and being able to enjoy life at any age. Good Luck to You, Leo Grande airs on June 17, 2022 exclusively on Hulu.

5) Madagascar: A Little Wild

Madagascar: A Little Wild is slated to premiere its final season of the animated series, bases on the characters from the film series Madagascar - Alex, Marty, Gloria and Melman. The series follows them as they go around trying to realise their dreams in the city where everybody comes to fulfill theirs, New York.

Alex, Marty, Gloria and Melman in Madagascar: A Little Wild (Image via Hulu)

A Little Wild hints at never giving up and always being true to oneself so that it becomes possible to achieve one's dreams The final series drops on June 30, 2022 on Hulu.

These are some of the new arrivals on Hulu Originals this month. Remember to tune in and enjoy your favourites exclusively on Hulu.

