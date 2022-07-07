"Miguel is weird": Married at First Sight fans do not believe Lindy and Miguel's marriage will be successful

The Married at First Sight Season 15 premiere aired tonight on Lifetime. The episode began with the contestants informing their family and friends about their decision to marry a stranger. While some supported their decision, others implored them to think rationally.

Miguel met with his friends to inform them about his engagement, but fans were more concerned about his clothes as he was wearing a Dungeons & Dragons costume.

The 35-year-old said the game is an escape from reality and would love to introduce his wife to the same lifestyle. However, he does not know that his partner, Lindy, is a Seventh Day Adventist and a regular church goer who might have issues with his clothes.

Married at First Sight fans felt that that Miguel was weird and that there was no chance that his marriage to Lindy would work in real life.

Married at First Sight fans react as Miguel wears a furry costume for his first appearance on the show

On tonight's episode, fans met Miguel and Linda and were immediately taken aback by their differences.

Lindy, who has anxiety, said she is an overthinker who needs a calm man. She revealed that she grew up in a very religious household as a Seventh Day Adventist, and it affected her dating life.

Miguel, on the other hand, said he needed a highly emotional partner. He also wanted to introduce his wife to the world of Dungeons & Dragons as it gave him an escape from reality.

Many Married at First Sight fans felt that the couple would not make it as they were way too different.

Sho @4realsho Miguel is all like, "yes I would love to introduce my wife to the magical world of dungeons & dragons" ... but I think the question is, do she want to be introduced tho? #MAFS sandiego #MAFS Miguel is all like, "yes I would love to introduce my wife to the magical world of dungeons & dragons" ... but I think the question is, do she want to be introduced tho? #MAFSsandiego #MAFS https://t.co/ip0DMMwbmw

Tracy Gentner-Jarrett @EMVaca_ROC #MarriedAtFirstSight Miguel: well I haven’t had the best luck in relationships ..hmm I wonder why..as he sits in a library looking place in costume, w/ his friends also in costume playing Dungeons & Dragons #MAFS Miguel: well I haven’t had the best luck in relationships ..hmm I wonder why..as he sits in a library looking place in costume, w/ his friends also in costume playing Dungeons & Dragons #MAFS #MarriedAtFirstSight https://t.co/8vEgMbQzW0

nerdycurlz @dreamcatch27 Miguel has mommy issues and the experts matched him with a seventh day Adventist smh #MAFS Miguel has mommy issues and the experts matched him with a seventh day Adventist smh #MAFS

Petty Shawn @iamShawn8810



#Marriedatfirstsight #mafs No woman is gonna take Miguel serious. Out here looking like a wtf No woman is gonna take Miguel serious. Out here looking like a wtf #Marriedatfirstsight #mafs

About Married at First Sight couple Lindy and Miguel

Lindy has a Doctorate in Physical Therapy from the Western University of Health Sciences. She is currently working as a part-time physical therapist at San Diego’s Sharp HealthCare.

Lindy previously worked at G SPORTS PHYSICAL THERAPY INC. and South Marin Health and Wellness Center. She had a very religious upbringing in Olympia, Washington.

The now 29-year-old physical therapist is looking for a nerdy partner after being single for two years. She was apparently engaged when she was quite young and was in two serious relationships.

Here's what her Lifetime description says about her:

"Lindy is over the dating process and would like to find someone who is ready for a committed relationship so they can start their next chapter together."

Miguel, on the other hand, is from Manhattan but moved to Puerto Rico when he was 10 after his parent’s divorce. He is a self-proclaimed dork and very traditional. He is looking for a best friend in his wife.

His Lifetime description reads:

"As a scientist, Miguel feels as though Married at First Sight is the perfect juxtaposition of chance and methodological romantic pairing, and wishes to dissect whether love is solely dictated by fate and happenstance or if it can be manufactured and concocted in a lab-like setting."

Married at First Sight Season 15 follows the day-to-day lives of five San Diego couples who marry their partners without even meeting each other before their wedding day.

DeVon Franklin, Dr. Pia Holec, Pastor Cal and Dr. Pepper are the season's relationship experts.

The show airs every Wednesday on Lifetime at 8 pm ET.

