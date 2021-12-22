DeVon Franklin net worth 2021: Preacher's fortune explored as he files for divorce from wife Meagan Good

DeVon Franklin and Meagan Good have decided to part ways after nine years of marriage. The former reportedly filed for divorce at the Stanley Mosk Courthouse in Los Angeles on Monday, December 20, 2021.

The couple announced their separation in an official statement issued to People:

"After much prayer and consideration, we have decided to go into our futures separately but forever connected. We celebrate almost a decade of marriage together and a love that is eternal. There's no one at fault, we believe this is the next best chapter in the evolution of our love."

The duo also mentioned how they were grateful for the time they have spent together, despite their decision to call it quits:

"We are incredibly grateful for the life-changing years we've spent together as husband and wife. We are also extremely thankful to God for the testimony being created inside us both and for blessing our lives with each other."

DeVon Franklin met Meagan Good on the set of Jumping The Broom in 2011. The pair started dating shortly after and tied the knot in June 2012.

A look into DeVon Franklin’s fortune

Devon Franklin has an approximate net worth of $10 million (Image via Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

DeVon Franklin is a film producer, best-selling author, preacher and motivational speaker. According to Celebrity Net Worth, he has an approximate net value of $10 million. The majority of his earnings come from his work as a producer in Hollywood and his endeavors as a speaker.

The 43-year-old graduated with a major in Business Administration and a minor in Cinema-Television from the University of Southern California in 2000. He began his career in the entertainment industry as an intern at Overbrook Entertainment and worked for Will Smith and James Lassiter.

Following his graduation, he started working full-time at Overbrook before becoming a junior executive at Edmonds Entertainment. He went on to join Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer as a creative executive in 2003 and became the director of development at Columbia Pictures after Sony bought MGM in 2005.

The producer earned a significant fortune from his executive positions in Hollywood. As part of Columbia Pictures, he worked on acclaimed projects like The Pursuit of Happyness, Hancock and Seven Pounds.

He also produced films like The Karate Kid, Jumping the Broom, Pink Panther 2, Not Easily Broken, The Ugly Truth and the musical Sparkl among others. DeVon Franklin was declared one of the youngest and most influential executives under 35 by The Hollywood Reporter and earned the title of Top 10 Industry Impact Player by the NAACP.

The Oakland-native also established his own company Franklin Entertainment in 2014 and produced further projects like Miracles from Heaven, The Star and Breakthrough. DeVon Franklin also established a successful career in preaching and motivational speaking.

He made frequent appearances on TV shows like Dr Phil, The Dr Oz Show, Oprah's Super Soul Sunday, CBS This Morning and Entertainment Tonight. Additionally, he also earned from his career as an author.

DeVon Franklin has published books like The Hollywood Commandments: A Spiritual Guide to Secular Success and The Truth About Men: What Men and Women Need to Know, as well as bestsellers like Produced By Faith and The Wait.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha