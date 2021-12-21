YK Osiris net worth 2021: Rapper's fortune explored as he offers $60,000 reward for return of lost earring worth $325,000

Singer YK Osiris recently lost his earrings worth $325,000. He announced the news through Instagram on Monday.

Osiris wrote on his Instagram story,

"I really lost one of my earrings, I'm sick. Please if anybody finds my other earring, can you return them please? I'm never getting another pair again. I can't believe this s**t."

In an interview with Shade Room, Osiris stated that he would offer a reward of $60,000 to the one who returns the jewelry.

Osiris purchased the earrings back in November and showed them off on social media, saying it was the best investment he ever made. However, Chad Ochocinco made a joke of the same by saying that he bought the same earrings for $10.

Net worth of YK Osiris explored

YK Osiris is a popular singer and gained recognition after the release of his songs, I’m Next and Valentine. He was then signed by Def Jam Recordings in 2019 and his single Worth It rose to the 48th position on the Billboard Hot 100.

YK Osiris speaks onstage during Juneteenth Voter Registration Concert & Rally at Murphy Park Fairgrounds (Image by Paras Griffin via Getty Images)

According to multiple outlets online, the 23-year-old’s net worth is estimated to be between $700,000 to $1 million. He has earned a lot of fortune from his work as a singer, brand endorsements, and live concerts.

Born in Jacksonville, Florida, he began to create his music at a very young age. He then uploaded songs under his name and posted a song titled Fake Love in 2017. He began using the name YK Osiris for upcoming projects.

Osiris is also active on social media and shares pictures and videos from his personal and professional life and poses with his cars. His debut album, The Golden Child, was released in October 2019.

The artist, however, owes money to a few other rappers and had recently cleared his debt of $60,000 with Drake by performing the song, Worth It, at his house. He even shared the video, which ended up receiving around 624,000 views.

