Who is Princess Haya? Dubai ruler Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum ordered to pay ex-wife $728 million divorce settlement

Princess Haya is set to receive more than $728 million in a divorce settlement from ex-husband Sheikh Mohammad bin Rashid Al Maktoum, as per court orders.

On Tuesday, December 21, 2021, a London-based judge ordered the ruler of Dubai to pay the hefty amount to his former wife, making it one of the largest divorce settlements made in a UK court.

Sheikh Mohammad has been asked to make an upfront payment of $333 million (£251.5 million) within the next three months. The total amount will reportedly be used to cover the cost of Princess Haya’s security for her whole life and to provide financial support to their two children.

It was also mentioned that no fixed value would be announced on the total settlement as Sheikh Mohammed would likely be asked to pay the annual security costs of his two children for “the rest of their lives or until a further court order.”

However, the Dubai ruler had previously refuted all claims made against him. The latest settlement is being considered as one of the final stages of Princess Haya and Sheikh Mohammad’s longstanding divorce hearing.

The latest court order in relation to Sheikh Mohammad and Princess Haya's divorce was announced after Mr Justice Moor declared that "[Sheikh Mohammed] himself” was the biggest threat to Princess Haya and her children, Jalila and Zayed.

The declaration was made after the court alleged that the Sheikh used Pegasus software to spy on the Princess and her staff. The UK high court also said that Sheikh Mohammed used his "immense wealth, political power and international influence" to silence the Princess.

Princess Haya bint Hussein was born to King Hussein of Jordan and his third wife Queen Alia on May 3, 1974, in Amman, Jordan. She is the sixth and youngest wife of Dubai ruler and UAE Prime Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

The princess was just three years old when her mother passed away in a tragic helicopter crash. She spent a lot of time in the UK and studied at the Badminton School for Girls in Bristol and Bryanston School in Dorset.

She later graduated from St Hilda's College, Oxford University with a bachelor's degree in philosophy, politics, and economics (PPE). Following her graduation, Princess Haya established a career in professional show jumping.

The Jordan-native harbored a love for equestrian sports ever since she was a child. She became the first woman to represent Jordan in an international equestrian show jumping competition at the age of 13.

She won bronze in the Pan-Arab Equestrian Games in 1992, becoming the only woman to win a Pan-Arab medal in equestrian sport. Princess Haya also represented Jordan in show jumping at the 2000 Summer Olympics in Sydney.

She also participated in the FEI World Equestrian Games at Jerez de la Frontera, Spain in 2002. She even went on to become a member of the International Olympic Committee.

The former Olympian was also declared President of the International Federation for Equestrian Sports (FEI) for the first two terms and later founded the International Jordanian Athletes Cultural Association.

She was appointed the Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations World Food Programme in 2005-07. She also served as an appointee to the IOC's International Relations Committee in 2010. Over the years, Princess Haya also gained recognition for her charitable works and founded the first Arab NGO, Tkiyet Um Ali.

In 2007, the princess was appointed a UN Messenger of Peace. That same year, she co-founded the Global Humanitarian Forum in Geneva along with former Secretary-General Kofi Annan.

She has been associated with several initiatives like King Hussein Cancer Foundation, the Haya Cultural Centre, the 'Reading Nation' campaign, and the 'Anything is Possible' charity.

Princess Haya bint Hussein married Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on April 10, 2004, at the age of 25. She is the youngest of his six wives and was also deemed his regular fixture at public events.

The pair welcomed their daughter Sheikha Jalila bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on December 2, 2007 and son Sheikh Zayed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum on January 7, 2012.

However, on June 30, 2019, it was reported that Princess Haya fled from Dubai with her children and took refuge in Germany. She made the decision to file for divorce from the Sheikh after news of him allegedly abducting and imprisoning two of his other daughters came to light.

Reports also suggest that the princess had an alleged affair with one of her British security guards. The princess later moved to Kensington Palace in London to file for divorce in the UK and appealed for custody of her children.

